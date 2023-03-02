Blackhawks trade Domi to Stars for second-round pick, goalie Khudobin

Blackhawks center Max Domi (13) gets possession of the puck from San Jose Sharks center Nick Bonino (13) during the first period on Saturday. The Blackhawks are expected to trade Domi to the Dallas Stars on Thursday, according to a source. The move will reportedly happen after Thursday's game. Associated Press

After taking part in morning skate at the United Center on Thursday, forward Max Domi was asked what his mindset was like with just one day remaining before the trade deadline.

"As of right now I'm sitting here talking to you," he said lightheartedly. "Once I get up from this chair and walk away I'll think about that. I'm just trying to be wherever my two feet are right now."

Well, those feet will soon be skating for Dallas as the Hawks traded Domi and goalie Dylan Wells to the Stars shortly after the two teams squared off at the United Center. In return, the Hawks received goalie Anton Khudobin and a second-round draft pick in 2025.

Khudobin, who will report to Rockford, has not appeared in an NHL game this season. The 35-year-old veteran is 13-4-4 in 24 games for the AHL's Texas Stars.

Domi was the Hawks' leading scorer with 18 goals and 31 assists. He was red-hot of late, too, with 4 goals and 10 assists in the last eight games.

" 'Domes' came in and was a big part of our team, not only on the ice but off the ice," said defenseman Seth Jones. "Guys enjoyed being around him. …

"All the guys we've traded away, it's emotional for everyone. At the end of the day it's a business. We kind of knew this week was coming … (as far back as) this summer."

Stars 5, Hawks 2:

With Patrick Kane making his debut in New York and Max Domi sitting out ahead of his trade to Dallas, it would have been no surprise if the Hawks were smashed by the Stars at the United Center.

Instead, the game was tied at 2-2 thanks to a first-period goal by Cole Guttman and a second-period bomb from Seth Jones.

Dallas (33-16-13) then took a 3-2 lead 45 seconds into the third period on Jamie Benn's 25th goal of the season, and cemented the victory on an empty-netter by Esa Lindell with 1:25 remaining.

Lukas Reichel nearly tied it with 3:46 remaining, but his shot off the rush on the power play was turned away by goalie Matt Murray.

"We'd all be loving it right now if he scored ... when he took it to the net, but it just didn't go in," said coach Luke Richardson. "But you know what? I think he's excited to be here and ... hopefully we can rev him up and get some excitement going. He's a dynamic player, for sure."

Reichel, who was called up Thursday, has now played in five NHL games and 51 AHL games this season.

Guttman has 3 goals in nine games since being called up from Rockford on February 15. Jones, whose shot came from at least 60 feet from the net along the sideboards, has 6 goals and 12 assists in his last 25 games. With 7 goals on the season, he needs just 3 more to hit double digits for the third time in his career.

The Hawks' three-game homestand continues against Nashville on Saturday and Ottawa on Tuesday.

Other deals:

• The Hawks acquired forward Anders Bjork from Buffalo on Thursday in exchange for future considerations. Bjork has 8 goals and 17 assists in 42 AHL games this season. A fifth-round pick of Boston in 2014, the 26-year-old has 24 goals and 29 assists in 212 NHL appearances with the Bruins and Sabres.

• The Hawks acquired forward Maxim Golod from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for forward Dylan Sikura. Golod will report to the Indy Fuel of the ECHL.