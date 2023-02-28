Stalock returns, but Blackhawks lose in Arizona
Goaltender Alex Stalock returned after a six-week absence and made 29 saves, but the Blackhawks dropped a 4-1 decision at Arizona on Tuesday.
Stalock, who was dealing with oculomotor dysfunction, hadn't played since January 14.
"I feel like we found (the problem)," Stalock said last week. "I hope. I cross my fingers and hope every morning I wake up feeling good. And I think it's going on the right track. So I'm happy."
Arizona took a 2-0 lead after one period, then made it 3-0 on Jack McBain's bizarre goal at 15:32 of the second period. McBain hacked at a bouncing puck and sent it floating toward the crease. After it landed in the blue paint, Hawks D-man Andreas Englund swung and missed, and the puck bounced into the net.
Andreas Athanasiou (14) scored Chicago's only goal with 1:29 remaining,
Former Hawks forward Nick Schmaltz had a goal (his 18th) and an assist (his 23rd).
The Coyotes are 7-3-4 in their last 14 games. The Hawks (21-34-5) have lost two straight after winning their previous five.