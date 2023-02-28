Stalock returns, but Blackhawks lose in Arizona

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Alex Stalock (32) makes the save on Arizona Coyotes center Travis Boyd (72) in the first period during an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. Associated Press

Goaltender Alex Stalock returned after a six-week absence and made 29 saves, but the Blackhawks dropped a 4-1 decision at Arizona on Tuesday.

Stalock, who was dealing with oculomotor dysfunction, hadn't played since January 14.

"I feel like we found (the problem)," Stalock said last week. "I hope. I cross my fingers and hope every morning I wake up feeling good. And I think it's going on the right track. So I'm happy."

Arizona took a 2-0 lead after one period, then made it 3-0 on Jack McBain's bizarre goal at 15:32 of the second period. McBain hacked at a bouncing puck and sent it floating toward the crease. After it landed in the blue paint, Hawks D-man Andreas Englund swung and missed, and the puck bounced into the net.

Andreas Athanasiou (14) scored Chicago's only goal with 1:29 remaining,

Former Hawks forward Nick Schmaltz had a goal (his 18th) and an assist (his 23rd).

The Coyotes are 7-3-4 in their last 14 games. The Hawks (21-34-5) have lost two straight after winning their previous five.