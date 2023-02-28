It's official: What's in the three-team deal that sends Patrick Kane to the Rangers

Blackhawks' star Patrick Kane is being traded to the New York Rangers, a source has told the Daily Herald. Associated Press/April 29, 2022

Almost six years ago, Patrick Kane had his heart broken when GM Stan Bowman dealt Artemi Panarin to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Almost three weeks ago, Kane suffered more heartache when the New York Rangers acquired Vladimir Tarasenko and paired him with Panarin.

"It's not the happiest I've been to hear about a trade," Kane said the next day, knowing the odds of him ending up in the Big Apple were next to nil.

But Kane and Panarin's dream of playing together again did come true and -- as first reported by the Daily Herald Tuesday morning -- the Blackhawks traded the franchise icon to the New York Rangers at 7 p.m. tonight.

In exchange for Kane, the Hawks are getting a conditional second-round pick in 2023, a fourth-rounder in 2024 and defenseman Andy Welinski. That second-round pick becomes a first-rounder in 2024 or 2025 if the Rangers reach the conference finals.

The Hawks, who are also sending D-man Cooper Zech to New York, retained 50% of Kane's salary.

Arizona, which took on a portion of Kane's salary to make the salary-cap math work for the Rangers, gave the Hawks D-man Vili Saarijarvi. The Coyotes will receive a conditional third-round pick from the Rangers in 2025.

"Chicagooooooo -- There are simply no words to express my family's love and appreciation for the Blackhawks organization, my teammates, this city and the greatest fans in the world welcoming me here since being drafted in 2007," Kane said in a tweet. "Thank you for giving me a chance and supporting me like your own through 1,297 games played in the most iconic sweater, including 3 Stanley Cups and thousands of memories to last a lifetime."

The Hawks now have 11 picks in the 2023 draft, including two first-rounders, four second-rounders and two third-rounders. No other team has eight picks in the first three rounds.

"The contributions Patrick Kane has made to the Blackhawks organization and city of Chicago will never be forgotten," Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz said in a statement. "While today marks the end of an era for the team, he will forever be a part of the Blackhawks family."

Said GM Kyle Davidson: "He and his representatives were great to work through during this process -- I really appreciate the exemplary open communication we had -- and we wish him well with the New York Rangers. I knew from day one of taking this job that there would be some tough days and today was one of the toughest."

It's sure to be a heartwarming reunion when Kane first plays with Panarin, which will be against Alex DeBrincat and the Ottawa Senators at Madison Square Garden on Thursday.

New York is now absolutely loaded with offense -- but that's not normally how a team lifts the Stanley Cup. It will be interesting to see how disciplined coach Gerard Gallant's squad will be when protecting a lead or even just playing in a scoreless tie in the second or third period.

16 years of 'Showtime' in Chicago

General manager Dale Tallon selected Kane with the top pick in 2007, and the brash, good-looking kid from Buffalo made an immediate impact by scoring 21 goals, dishing out 51 assists and winning the Calder Memorial Trophy as rookie of the year.

Right away, we knew Kane was different. Already blessed with next-level speed, Kane's dedication to the sport armed him with pinpoint shooting accuracy and stickhandling ability that make jaws drop to this day.

But that's not all.

It's Kane's hockey sense that sets him apart from so many peers. In a sport that's often moving at the speed of light, Kane seems to stop time as plays develop.

He knows where everyone is about to be and what everyone is about to do. Few have done it better and it's a huge reason for his 446 goals and 779 assists.

Now, could Kane have been a better defender? And did he cheat for offense too much in recent years?

Absolutely.

But not everyone can be Sidney Crosby.

As Kane exits, this is a terrific time to reflect upon how incredibly blessed Chicagoans have been over the decades.

In the 1960s, Stan Mikita and Bobby Hull constantly had fans jumping out of their seats at the old, smoky barn known as Chicago Stadium. Across town, the smooth and silky Gale Sayers burst onto the scene and became one of the NFL's best pure running backs.

Walter Payton -- who some believe is the best all-around football player ever -- followed Sayers and ran roughshod over dumbfounded defenders from 1975-87.

MJ arrived in 1984 and instantly dazzled the entire world with an aerial show never before seen in the NBA.

Let's not forget about the ball-bashing Ernie Banks and Frank Thomas or the slick-fielding Ryne Sandberg.

That's quite a run for one city.

Yet, it hadn't come to an end. Not even close.

Kane gave Hawks fans nearly 16 years of must-see hockey that we may never witness again. And while "Showtime" wasn't the sole reason the Hawks won three Stanley Cups, he certainly ripped home some of the most important goals during those title runs.

To wit:

• The ridiculous, almost unbelievable short-handed goal in Game 5 of the opening round against Nashville in 2010.

• The where-did-the-puck-go overtime, Cup-clinching winner in Philadelphia.

• The sizzling Game 5 double-OT series-clincher in the Western Conference finals against Los Angeles in 2013.

• And the perfectly-placed one-timer that made it 2-0 in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final against Tampa Bay in 2015.

Since then, Kane has remained Kane, but he was forced to watch in dismay as Stan Bowman wrecked a playoff-caliber roster, prematurely fired the franchise's best coach of all time in Joel Quenneville and then doubled down by hiring a far-too-green Jeremy Colliton.

Then came last summer, when Davidson tore down the roster to begin an all-out rebuild.

Indeed, it's been a difficult few years, especially for one who yearns so much to be part of a winner.

Now -- at long last -- that day has come.

Is it crushing for many fans? Absolutely.

But take heart.

For Kane's heart is finally full again.

"The Blackhawks did everything they could to put me in a great position and I will forever be grateful," Kane said in a statement. "It is bittersweet to leave a place that is so special to me, but I will always carry the memories we made in Chicago.

"I will miss the roar of the United Center, the deafening sound of the anthem and the people of Chicago. ... I look forward to this next step in my career and will forever be appreciative for all I have received from the Blackhawks and Chicago."

