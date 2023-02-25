Moving to first base puts Sox's Vaughn back in comfort zone

White Sox first baseman Andrew Vaughn fields a ball during spring training. With Jose Abreu on the roster, Andrew Vaughn had to play outfield for the White Sox the past two seasons. Abreu exited as a free agent and signed with the Astros, opening the door for Vaughn to move back to first base, his natural position. Associated Press

Andrew Vaughn was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 draft, so the pressure to perform was there from the start.

He handled it well, hitting .278/.384/.449 with 6 home runs and 36 RBI in 55 minor-league games after joining the White Sox and banking a $7.2 million signing bonus.

Instead of continuing the climb in 2020, Vaughn had to settle for a practice environment at the White Sox's alternate training site in Schaumburg after COVID-19 wiped out the minor-season.

Debuting with the Sox in 2021, Vaughn had to deal with two pressure points.

The first was facing major-league pitching with such limited experience in the minors and a wasted 2020 season. The second was playing the outfield, which he had never done before.

"When you get thrown into a new position without ever playing it at the major-league level, it's tough," White Sox manager Pedro Grifol told reporters. "When you get thrown into a new position and you are told: 'We need your bat,' that's even tougher. He's just coming back home to his comfort zone and that should help his all-around game, for sure."

During his three collegiate seasons at Cal and brief stay in the minor leagues, Vaughn played first base, his natural position.

That was Jose Abreu's spot with the Sox the last nine seasons, but he departed as a free agent and signed with the Astros.

Moving back to first base this year should remove a substantial amount of pressure off the 24-year-old Vaughn.

"That's what I played for so many years," Vaughn told reporters. "I've always been an infielder. Learning the outfield was definitely tough. It was different. It's completely opposite from the infield. I'm excited and ready to go."

Even while playing out of position in left and right field the past two seasons, Vaughn showed promise with the bat.

While hitting .271/.321/.429 in 2022, Vaughn led the Sox with 17 home runs and 76 RBI.

"He looks like he's really comfortable at first base," Grifol said. "We all know he's a really good hitter and he's at the beginning of developing into the player that he's going to be. As good as he's been thus far, he's just scratching the surface."

Still a young player, Vaughn is working to become a more consistent presence at the plate. He's been spending the early days of spring training working with new hitting coach Jose Castro on hitting to all fields.

"Keep working every day," Vaughn said. "You've got to get better. Just got to try to do my best in spring and get ready for the boys."

Vaughn wants to follow Abreu's lead and play as many games as possible at first base.

When he does shift to designated hitter or gets a day off, the White Sox can turn to Gavin Sheets or Yasmani Grandal to ply first base.

Like Vaughn, Sheets is a natural first baseman who's had to move to the outfield to get playing time.

In 178 games with the Sox over the last two seasons, the left-handed Sheets has 26 home runs and 87 RBI.