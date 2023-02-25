Kane to Rangers looking more and more likely

It looks like Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane will be joining Artemi Panarin and the New York Rangers, possibly as early as Sunday. Associated Press

The moment many Blackhawks fans have been dreading for the better part of a year is almost here.

Indeed, it looks very much like Patrick Kane will be joining Artemi Panarin and the New York Rangers, possibly as early as Sunday.

Saturday morning we learned that Kane and teammate Sam Lafferty would be held out of the Hawks' game at San Jose. Hours later it was confirmed by coach Luke Richardson that Kane had flown home to Chicago.

"Based on the current status of Patrick's situation, we collectively felt it was more appropriate to have him not play during this period of reflection," Pat Brisson, Kane's agent, told Pierre LeBrun.

A Kane-Panarin reunion seemed impossible after the Rangers acquired Vladimir Tarasenko from the Blues on Feb. 9. The salary cap math just didn't seem possible.

But it looks like the Vancouver Canucks are willing to step in and take on about $2.5 million of Kane's $10.5 million cap hit. If the Hawks retain a bit more than $5.25 million, it means the Rangers are on the hook for only about $2.5 million.

New York may also be looking to put Ryan Lindgren on long-term injured reserve, which would free up enough cap space to add Kane.

Richardson said Kane will remain in Chicago until the situation resolves itself. After facing the Sharks, the Hawks play at Anaheim on Monday and at Arizona on Tuesday.

The trade deadline is Friday.

"He's obviously such a focal point of the team this year," Richardson told reporters in San Jose. "Just seeing him on the video this morning, definitely it's a different feeling, him not being here."

Max Domi spoke about Kane's dilemma earlier this week.

"It's not easy, right?" Domi said. "His situation is much different from anyone else around the league. This guy's been the face of this city for a long time, he's won three Stanley Cups and it really is remarkable what he's been able to do in this jersey.

"He's earned the right to make the decision to what he is gonna do for the latter half of his career. Whatever decision he makes, every guy in here supports him."

Kane has 16 goals and 29 assists in 54 games this season. Seven of those tallies have come in the last four games.

After scoring twice in the Hawks' 4-3 win at Dallas on Wednesday, Kane was asked if the stress was getting to him.

"Umm, maybe when you're away from the rink," Kane said. "But I think the guys in here have been really good about not necessarily talking about the subject (and) focusing on hockey. I mean there's a lot of guys in here that are probably going through the same thing, so we're all kind of in the same boat. ...

"Nice when the team is winning games, so good vibes in here right now."