Why the Blackhawks traded 'future considerations' to Senators for defenseman, picks

Ottawa Senators defenseman Nikita Zaitsev (22) plays against the Nashville Predators during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

The Blackhawks made what -- at first glance -- looks like an odd trade with Ottawa on Wednesday.

The Hawks acquired 31-year-old defenseman Nikita Zaitsev, a second-round pick in 2023 and a fourth-round pick in 2026 from the Senators for future considerations.

So why are the Hawks are sending nothing back to Ottawa right now? Well, the deal has potential benefits for both sides:

• If the Hawks trade defensemen Jake McCabe and/or Connor Murphy in the coming days, Zaitsev gives them a veteran to hold down the fort on the blue line while they wait for prospects to develop.

• Zaitsev, who is signed through next season, carries a $4.5 million cap hit. While contending teams worry about exceeding the salary cap, rebuilding ones like the Hawks must also reach what is known as the "salary cap floor." This season, every team must have their players' cap hits add up to at least $60.2 million. In 2023-24, Hawks may have a tough time reaching that number with Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews coming off the books.

• In exchange for taking on this bad contract, the Hawks were given the two draft picks.

• For the Senators, this clears cap space and saves them money. Ottawa GM Pierre Dorion admitted last week that he didn't know if he'd be a buyer or seller at the deadline. This move gives him some flexibility if he wants to add some talent for a playoff run. It also allows them to address a difficult salary-cap situation that includes former Hawks forward Alex DeBricnat.

As for what the Hawks will eventually send Ottawa? Expect it to be a very low-level prospect.

The 6-foot-2, 192-pound Zaitsev is a Moscow native who broke into the league in 2016-17 with Toronto. He inked a seven-year, $31.5 million deal in May 2017 and was traded to Ottawa in a six-player deal in the summer of 2019.

Zaitsev has 19 goals and 89 assists in 426 career games. This season, he has 5 points (all assists) in 28 games with the Senators and has also played in five AHL games.

"We are getting an NHL-caliber defenseman and acquiring very valuable draft capital in this upcoming draft and beyond," said Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson. "Nikita gives us added depth on the right side and we anticipate him joining us soon."

Trade winds:

The deal Kyle Davidson made with Ottawa on Wednesday may be the beginning of a very busy 10 days.

Davidson will likely be fielding phone calls and texts from GMs about the availability of forwards Patrick Kane, Max Domi, Sam Lafferty and Jason Dickinson, and defensemen Jake McCabe and Connor Murphy. Don't rule out teams taking a flier on Andreas Athanasiou as well.

With the March 3 trade deadline fast approaching, it seems like a minor miracle that the Hawks are staying focused and playing some pretty impressive hockey.

Heading into their late game at Dallas on Wednesday, coach Luke Richardson's squad was 11-7-1 in its last 19 games. Their latest triumph was a 3-2 shootout victory over Vegas (34-18-5), which had won its previous five games by a combined score of 24-9.

Richardson has been impressed with how the entire team is dealing with the outside noise.

"The winning atmosphere really helps a lot of things and pushes things to the side," Richardson told reporters in Dallas. "There's a lot of unknowns. When you're thinking too much, you don't play hockey well. The good thing is we're playing well right now and it stops you from thinking.

"Once you get to the rink you focus in on the game and our team's done a good job with that. Good for the veteran guys to kind of lead the way. ... That makes time pass faster this time of the year."