White Sox sign veteran reliever Shaw to minor-league deal

Veteran relief pitcher Bryan Shaw, who has spent the majority of his career with Cleveland, signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Wednesday. Associated Press

Needing as much bullpen depth as possible with Liam Hendriks sidelined while receiving treatment for Non-Hodgkin lymphoma and Garrett Crochet still recovering from Tommy John surgery, the White Sox signed veteran Bryan Shaw to a minor league contract on Wednesday.

During his second stint with Cleveland last season, the 35-year-old Shaw was 6-2 with a 5.40 ERA. In 2021, the right-hander led the American League with a career-high 81 appearances and went 6-7 with a 3.59 ERA for the Guardians.

Speaking with reporters in Arizona on Wednesday, Shaw said he was hoping for a major league deal with the Sox but settled for an opportunity.

"I was tired of sitting at home," he said. "They (White Sox) had interest all offseason. I wanted to get to spring, start throwing, start doing stuff. Go out there and pitch every day, pitch whenever I can, help the team. Help the young guys, do whatever the team needs."

Over 12 seasons with Arizona, Cleveland, Colorado and Seattle, Shaw is 43-45 with a 3.92 ERA and 15 saves.

Sousa exits:

Designated for assignment Monday after the White Sox brought back infielder Elvis Andrus on a one-year, $3 million contract, relief pitcher Bennett Sousa was claimed off waivers by the Reds.

Sousa, a 27-year-old lefty, pitched in 25 games for the Sox last season and was 3-0 with an 8.41 ERA.