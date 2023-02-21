Bulls guard Lonzo Ball out for season, but there's hope for next year

Bulls guard Lonzo Ball gestures after hitting a 3 last season against the New York Knicks. Associated Press/Dec. 2, 2021

The Bulls made it official Tuesday, announcing that point guard Lonzo Ball will not play this season.

This move had been obvious for weeks, so it came as no surprise. Ball hasn't played in a game since Jan. 14, 2022 due to a left knee injury.

Bulls vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas delivered the official statement in a news release.

"Despite making significant increases in strength and function over the past several months, Bulls guard Lonzo Ball continues to experience performance limiting discomfort during participation in high level basketball-related activities," the statement read.

"Considering the required time period to achieve the necessary level of fitness to return-to-play and the current stage of the NBA season, Ball will not return this season. The focus for Ball will continue to be on the resolution of his discomfort and a full return for the 2023-24 season."

Ball had an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee in late January 2022 with the hope he'd be able to return before the playoffs. That didn't happen, obviously, and when the knee pain continued throughout the summer, he had another arthroscopic surgery on Sept. 28.

There was some hope he might be ready to play in January or February, but as the calendar changed and Ball still wasn't ready to do full basketball activities, reality began to set in.

The Bulls had a 27-13 record last season when Ball left the lineup. They've gone 45-56 since then.

Ball is under contract for two more years for a total of $41.9 million. The Bulls don't have much choice but to wait and hope he's able to play next season.

The Bulls brought in veteran guard Goran Dragic to help make up for Ball's absence. He's been OK, but hasn't helped all that much.

A new veteran point guard, Patrick Beverley, is on his way to Chicago. The South Side native played for the Lakers this season, then was traded to Orlando and released. The Bulls pursued Russell Westbrook, but he chose to join the Clippers.

According to ESPN, the Bulls plan to release backup center Tony Bradley to create an open roster spot for Beverley.

The Bulls will resume practice Wednesday after the all-star break and host Brooklyn on Friday.

Twitter: @McGrawDHSports