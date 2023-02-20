Wheaton hoping to break dry spell in competitive CCIW tourney

WHEATON, Ill. - Wheaton College guard Tyson Cruickshank (13) during the championship game of the Lee Pfund Classic against John Carroll at King Arena on Saturday, November 19, 2022. John Carroll won 60-56. (Photo by Kodiak Creative/Jimmy Naprstek)

Wheaton College coach Mike Schauer during a game in November. "I think it will be a very competitive weekend in which any of the four teams that are here will have a legitimate shot of winning," Schauer said of this week's CCIW tournament. Courtesy of Wheaton College Athletics

WHEATON, Ill. - Mike Schauer during the opening round game of the Lee Pfund Classic at King Arena. The Thunder improved to 3-0 with a 65-48 win. (Photo by Kodiak Creative/Jimmy Naprstek)

Wheaton College went to the Division 3 Final Four in 2019, but hasn't won a CCIW tournament title since 2014.

That's not uncommon, though. Last year, Elmhurst finished third in the standings and advanced all the way to the D3 title game.

"It's actually a sign of how good our league is," Wheaton coach Mike Schauer. "It's a pretty balanced league. I think it will be a very competitive weekend in which any of the four teams that are here will have a legitimate shot of winning."

As the top seed, Wheaton will host the CCIW semifinals and championship this weekend. The tournament starts Tuesday with a pair of games, North Central at Elmhurst and Illinois Wesleyan at Carthage.

The tournament winner gets an automatic berth in the Division 3 NCAA tourney.

Five different teams from the CCIW have gone to the Division 3 Final Four during the past nine years. Last season, three teams from the conference were invited to the 64-team NCAA Tournament.

The Thunder went 14-2 during the regular season behind conference player of the year Tyson Cruickshank, a 5-11 guard from Colorado. He averaged 19.6 points, 5 assists and shot 43% from 3-point range. Cruickshank and 6-7 forward T.J. Askew are both grad students.

"They're both very talented, but they're just older, so there's a maturity and a physicality and things like that those older players have," Schauer said. "That's an advantage. It's not unique to us, there's a lot of teams that have those players, but it's a little different than maybe teams looked like pre-COVID."

Askew transferred from Claremont-Mudd-Scripps in California, and helped Wheaton perfect its chemistry.

"We really do fit together and we need each other," Schauer said. "We have a great player in Tyson Cruickshank, so we've got a legitimate All-American star. But he needs Nick Schiavello to be the best perimeter defender on our team because Tyson is not very big. We're pretty versatile and athletic and can play a lot of different ways."

Wheaton's rotation players are from out of state, but plenty of local stars are thriving in the CCIW.

No. 5 seed North Central boasts the conference's leading scorer in 6-4 guard Ethan Helwig (Metea Valley), who is averaging 21.3 points. Teammate Mitch Lewis (Naperville North) ranks fifth in the league in scoring.

No. 3 Carthage also has two of the league's top scorers in 6-5 guard Filip Bulatovic (Maine South) and 6-3 sophomore A.J. Johnson (Oswego East).

No. 6 Illinois Wesleyan is led by a St. Charles connection -- 6-2 guard Lucas Heflin and 6-7 Cody Mitchell, who went to high school on opposite side of town. Huntley's Ryan Sroka is the team's third-leading scorer.

No. 4 Elmhurst is also led by local players. Junior guard John Ittounas (Stevenson), 6-3 guard Ocean Johnson (Leyden) and 6-2 Wesley Hooker (Downers Grove South) are the top three scorers.