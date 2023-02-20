 

Westbrook passes on offer to join slumping Bulls

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Russell Westbrook will be joining the Los Angeles Clippers, his agent announced Monday.

    Russell Westbrook will be joining the Los Angeles Clippers, his agent announced Monday. Associated Press/Jan. 31, 2023

 
Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 2/20/2023 11:00 AM

The Bulls presented a compelling opportunity for veteran guard Russell Westbrook, who was expected to hit the open market after being traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to Utah.

It would be a chance to reunite with Billy Donovan, who was on the bench for some of Westbrook's best year's in Oklahoma City, and he might provide a boost to a team struggling to replace injured point guard Lonzo Ball.

 

But according to ESPN, Westbrook's agent announced plans Monday to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The move makes sense for Westbrook. He's a native of Los Angeles and won't have to change cities after playing for the Lakers. The Clippers are in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race, and Westbrook was being publicly recruited by Clippers forward Paul George, a former OKC teammate.

The Bulls likely tried to sell Westbrook on a potential long-term home. If things went reasonably well, they could be interested in bringing him back next season to either lead the second unit, or continue to fill in for the injured Ball.

Westbrook has averaged a triple-double over a full season four times in his career and the first three times it happened, Donovan was his coach.

But the Bulls haven't won a game since the trade deadline and limped into the all-star break on a six-game losing streak. Ball's rehab will likely extend into the summer and Bulls season is looking more and more like a lost cause.

With 23 games left in the regular season, they'll resume play Friday two games behind Toronto for 10th place, which represents the final spot in the play-in tournament.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The Bulls would be smart to chase the consolation prize. They're also two games ahead of Orlando for the league's fifth-worst record. If they continue to sink in the standings, the Bulls would at least have a chance to keep their 2023 first-round draft pick.

That pick is protected, which means they'd need to land in the top four on lottery night to keep the pick. Otherwise, it goes to the Magic as the final piece of the Nikola Vucevic trade.

After sitting out two games before the break with a right quad strain, DeMar DeRozan logged 16 minutes in Sunday's low-energy All-Star Game. After the game, he said he's planning to head into the final stretch feeling "full strength and healthy."

If the Bulls want to add a veteran point guard, John Wall is available, but that move seems less likely.

Wall, 32, averaged 11.4 points and 5.2 assists for the Clippers this season, then was traded to Houston on Feb. 9 and released. He sat out two of the last four seasons.

The Bulls will stay on break until a practice Thursday, then host Brooklyn on Friday at the United Center.

Twitter: @McGrawDHSports

Go to comments: 0 posted
Related Coverage
Tatum scores All-Star record 55, Team Giannis wins 184-175
Related Article
Tatum scores All-Star record 55, Team Giannis wins 184-175
 
Rookie Terry shows why Bulls would be smart to start focusing on future
Related Article
Rookie Terry shows why Bulls would be smart to start focusing on future
 
Butler deserves most credit for Bulls' unlikely TNT win streak -- which just finally ended
Related Article
Butler deserves most credit for Bulls' unlikely TNT win streak -- which just finally ended
 
'Something isn't working, obviously': LaVine says Bulls still searching for an offensive identity
Related Article
'Something isn't working, obviously': LaVine says Bulls still searching for an offensive identity
 
Bulls guard Dosunmu added as injury replacement for Rising Stars games
Related Article
Bulls guard Dosunmu added as injury replacement for Rising Stars games
 
Giannis leaves early, but Bulls reach all-star break on six-game losing skid
Related Article
Giannis leaves early, but Bulls reach all-star break on six-game losing skid
 
Once again, no lead is safe for Bulls as they drop fifth straight, to Pacers
Related Article
Once again, no lead is safe for Bulls as they drop fifth straight, to Pacers
 
With DeRozan and other ailing, Bulls rookie Terry should finally get his chance
Related Article
With DeRozan and other ailing, Bulls rookie Terry should finally get his chance
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 