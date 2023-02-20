Westbrook passes on offer to join slumping Bulls

Russell Westbrook will be joining the Los Angeles Clippers, his agent announced Monday. Associated Press/Jan. 31, 2023

The Bulls presented a compelling opportunity for veteran guard Russell Westbrook, who was expected to hit the open market after being traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to Utah.

It would be a chance to reunite with Billy Donovan, who was on the bench for some of Westbrook's best year's in Oklahoma City, and he might provide a boost to a team struggling to replace injured point guard Lonzo Ball.

But according to ESPN, Westbrook's agent announced plans Monday to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The move makes sense for Westbrook. He's a native of Los Angeles and won't have to change cities after playing for the Lakers. The Clippers are in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race, and Westbrook was being publicly recruited by Clippers forward Paul George, a former OKC teammate.

The Bulls likely tried to sell Westbrook on a potential long-term home. If things went reasonably well, they could be interested in bringing him back next season to either lead the second unit, or continue to fill in for the injured Ball.

Westbrook has averaged a triple-double over a full season four times in his career and the first three times it happened, Donovan was his coach.

But the Bulls haven't won a game since the trade deadline and limped into the all-star break on a six-game losing streak. Ball's rehab will likely extend into the summer and Bulls season is looking more and more like a lost cause.

With 23 games left in the regular season, they'll resume play Friday two games behind Toronto for 10th place, which represents the final spot in the play-in tournament.

The Bulls would be smart to chase the consolation prize. They're also two games ahead of Orlando for the league's fifth-worst record. If they continue to sink in the standings, the Bulls would at least have a chance to keep their 2023 first-round draft pick.

That pick is protected, which means they'd need to land in the top four on lottery night to keep the pick. Otherwise, it goes to the Magic as the final piece of the Nikola Vucevic trade.

After sitting out two games before the break with a right quad strain, DeMar DeRozan logged 16 minutes in Sunday's low-energy All-Star Game. After the game, he said he's planning to head into the final stretch feeling "full strength and healthy."

If the Bulls want to add a veteran point guard, John Wall is available, but that move seems less likely.

Wall, 32, averaged 11.4 points and 5.2 assists for the Clippers this season, then was traded to Houston on Feb. 9 and released. He sat out two of the last four seasons.

The Bulls will stay on break until a practice Thursday, then host Brooklyn on Friday at the United Center.

Twitter: @McGrawDHSports