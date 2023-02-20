The bank is open: Chicago Blackhawks' Patrick Kane began using unconventional shot as a kid

Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane, right, scores a hat trick goal against Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov during the second period on Sunday. While a great many of Kane's goals have come in conventional fashion, the Chicago Blackhawks' forward isn't afraid to use every conceivable angle to get that puck across the goal line. Associated Press

Patrick Kane has always used his imagination to score goals.

And while a great many of his 444 career tallies have come in conventional fashion via the wrist shot, one-timer or backhand, Kane isn't afraid to use every conceivable angle to get that puck across the goal line.

The perfect example came midway through the second period of the Blackhawks' 4-3 victory over Toronto on Sunday.

After corralling the puck near the net, Kane could have quickly fired at goalie Ilya Samsonov.

Instead, he slyly retreated ... and a split second later -- WHAP! -- Kane slung a shot at Samsonov's backside.

After the puck disappeared, Kane raised his left arm in celebration. It took some time, but after a review officials saw that the puck did cross the goal line.

It was Kane's third goal of the game and gave the Hawks a 3-1 lead.

"I did it a lot as a kid, especially coming around the net," Kane said after practice Tuesday when asked how long he's been trying this magic trick. "If the goalie stays with you he's kind of got his back turned.

"I remember the first time I scored on it, I hit it off the goalie's mask and in."

Kane believes he picked it up while watching legendary scorers like Wayne Gretzky and Peter Forsberg. Asked for his most memorable goal, Kane actually said Monday's may have been it.

Another came against Edmonton in 2017.

"The goalie's skate was on the ice and I just took a calculated risk and threw it at his stake and it bounced off his skate and in," Kane said. "That was like way behind the net, too."

Hawks coach Luke Richardson loves the creativity and seemed somewhat amazed at the patience Kane continually shows to weigh his options.

"There's not a lot of players in that panic (spot) that have the patience to do that," Richardson said. "Usually someone's firing it away or (will) shoot it in the pads. He did it so calmly that I think it caught everyone off guard and was a big goal for us."

That goal cemented the 11th hat trick of Kane's illustrious career, with nine coming in the last seven years. With the Hawks clinging to a 4-3 lead late in the third period it went without saying that Kane's teammates would look to set him up for a career-high fourth goal.

And sure enough, with just more than one minute remaining, Max Domi, Tyler Johnson and Kane came rushing into the offensive zone with the net empty.

Domi passed to Johnson, who could have easily scored but tried threading a pass to Kane.

It was intercepted, however, and Toronto nearly tied things up moments later.

"It wasn't really going through my mind," said Domi, who added with a laugh: "I think three was enough for him. I couldn't breathe, so I was just trying to hit whoever was open."

Johnson agrees:

"Four goals is pretty special. Thought for sure I'd be able to make that play. Didn't work, but we ended up getting (a win) anyways."

Kane has scored five times in the last two games and is tied for second on the Hawks with 14 goals. Domi, who sealed the win with an empty-netter, leads with 15.

Stalock returns:

Goaltender Alex Stalock practiced Monday for the first time in more than a month. Stalock has been dealing with ocular dysfunction, which prohibits the eyes from working together while tracking.

Stalock, who last played on Jan. 14 in a loss to Seattle, is 6-6-1 with a .918 save percentage and 2.70 goals-against average. He will not come off injured reserve when the Hawks host Vegas on Tuesday, but is likely to travel on the upcoming four-game road trip.

It's been a tough road for the 35-year-old veteran -- both on and off the ice.

"I've always looked forward to coming to the rink since I was a kid," Stalock said. "You don't feel good. It's no fun and that's not how you want to play hockey.

"And so we took a step back and tried some different things here, and I think we ... hopefully found it. I've had four or five good days in a row, not only on the ice but when I go home to my kids. ... I can actually be a dad and enjoy it versus being on the couch all day.

"So I've been happy with the last five days, that's for sure."