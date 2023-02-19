Sox prospect Comas comes out as gay in Instagram post

White Sox prospect Anderson Comas came out as gay Sunday in an Instagram post, saying he is "proudly and happily part of the LGTBQ+ (sic) community."

Comas, a 23-year-old outfielder from the Dominican Republic, said in his post that "being a professional baseball player is the best thing that happened to me so I just wanna say something to those people that says that gay people can not be someone in this life, well look at me I'm Gay and I'm a professional athlete so that didn't stopped me to make my dreams come true ..."

He said the post was intended to "be an inspiration for those like me."

The official White Sox Twitter account reposted Comas' message and added encouragement: "We are all so proud of you, Anderson!"

In a statement posted to Twitter, Sox assistant general manager Chris Getz said Comas first shared the news with the organization last year, and added he "was happy at the reaction across the organization, which as you would expect was to support, help and congratulate a teammate."