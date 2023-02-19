Reports: Andrus rejoining White Sox on one-year, $3 million contract

Chicago White Sox's Elvis Andrus (1) during an at-bat against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Detroit. Associated Press

The White Sox are all set at second base.

They are bringing back Elvis Andrus on a one-year contract, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported the deal is worth $3 million once Andrus passes a physical.

This looks like a pretty good bargain for the Sox.

They claimed Andrus off waivers from Oakland on Aug. 19 and the veteran shortstop did a solid job replacing injured shortstop Tim Anderson.

In 43 games with the White Sox, Andrus hit .271/.309/.464 with 9 home runs, 28 RBI and 11 stolen bases while playing solid -- and often spectacular -- defense.

Before becoming a free agent, the 34-year-old Andrus made it clear he was open to returning to the Sox.

"The city is one of the best in the U.S.," Andrus said. "It's been a lot of fun being here. I really enjoyed every moment. I don't know what's going to happen in the future. I'm a free agent for the first time in my career, so we'll see how it goes. But everybody knows the chances are open for me to come back next year."

The obvious issue was the position. Andrus has been a shortstop his entire 14-year-career.

Now that Anderson is fully recovered from a finger injury, the White Sox are set at short.

They entered spring training with a hole at second base and Romy Gonzalez and Lenyn Sosa were the top two early candidates to claim the starting job.

Called up from Class AAA Charlotte in mid-August last season, Gonzalez hit .238/.257/.352 with 2 homers and 11 RBI in 32 games.

Sosa got a brief look after initially being brought up from AA Birmingham and was 4-for-35 (.114) in 11 games.

"There's been nothing but raves about Romy Gonzalez's off-season," Sox general manager Rick Hahn told reporters in Arizona last week. "Sosa got a little taste last year. Those are two of the most interesting guys in that mix. There's still conversations ongoing elsewhere as well."

The talk ultimately turned to Andrus, and the two-time all star will be asked to play a new position.

Late last season, Andrus said he would be willing to come back to the White Sox as a second baseman.

"If that's what it is, if that's the only option I have, I'd be more than happy," Andrus said. "For me, it's about playing and, at this point in my career, winning, being in a winning environment."