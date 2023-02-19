Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews says he's still dealing with long COVID

 

John Dietz
 
 
Updated 2/19/2023 2:05 PM

Jonathan Toews released a statement through the Blackhawks on Sunday afternoon that he is still dealing with symptoms of long COVID and Chronic Immune Response Syndrome.

"It has been really challenging to play through these symptoms," Toews said in a statement. "In the last few weeks, it has reached the point where I had no choice but to step back and concentrate on getting healthy. I am thankful for the patience and support of my teammates, the coaching staff, and the entire Blackhawks organization."

 

Toews has not played since January 28 at Edmonton. He has 14 goals and 14 assists in 46 games.

He missed the entire 2020-21 season with this illness.

General manager Kyle Davidson is schedule to meet with the media and talk more about Toews at 2:15.

The Hawks host Toronto at 5 p.m. at the United Center.

Article Comments
