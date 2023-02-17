Is former Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy about to move back up the coaching ladder?

Could Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy become the team's offensive coordinator again? Associated press

Days after wowing everyone in Kansas City with his slick dad dance moves at the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade, former Bears head coach Matt Nagy could be poised to move up the NFL coaching ladder again.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is set to become the offensive coordinator for the Washington Commanders, according to the NFL Network. That would leave a vacancy for Chiefs' OC, a job Nagy held for two years in 2016-17.

Bieniemy has been the Chiefs' offensive coordinator since Nagy left to join the Bears prior to the 2018 season. Bieniemy has guided the Chiefs' offense to two Super Bowl titles and five consecutive AFC championship games, yet he has not been hired as a head coach.

The fact that Bieniemy, who is Black, is leaving the Chiefs for what is perceived as a lateral career move at a worse franchise says a lot about the state of diversity in NFL head coach hiring. Per USA Today, Bieniemy has interviewed for head coaching jobs with at least 15 different franchises over the past few years and still has not landed a head coaching job.

Both of the Eagles' white coordinators landed head coaching gigs days after losing the Super Bowl -- defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon to the Arizona Cardinals and offensive coordinator Shane Steichen to the Indianapolis Colts.

But, back to Kansas City: Bieniemy's joining Ron Rivera's staff in Washington makes Nagy one of the favorites to land the Chiefs' OC job. After the Bears fired him last year, Nagy returned to Kansas City as a senior assistant and quarterbacks coach, working closely with Patrick Mahomes. Head coach Andy Reid would almost certainly interview multiple candidates for the job, and Nagy would certainly be among them.

Nagy has been one of Reid's assistants for years. The two date back all the way to 2008, when Nagy served as a coaching intern with Reid's Eagles.

If Nagy wants to be a head coach again, serving as an offensive coordinator is the logical next step. He interviewed for the Tennessee Titans' offensive coordinator job a few weeks ago, but the Titans went with Tim Kelly, an internal hire. Plenty of former NFL head coaches get a second chance with another team, and Nagy can boast a winning record (34-31) with two playoff appearances as a head coach.

Borgonzi in Arizona: Bears linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi is interviewing for the Arizona Cardinals' defensive coordinator position, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Borgonzi and Gannon, the new head coach in Arizona, worked together for three seasons in Indianapolis from 2018 to '20. Gannon was the defensive backs coach and Borgonzi was the linebackers coach. They worked under head coach Frank Reich and defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus in Indianapolis.

Borgonzi came to Chicago when the Bears hired Eberflus last year. He worked closely with linebackers Roquan Smith, Nicholas Morrow, Jack Sanborn and among others.

Patriots defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington is also reportedly interviewing for the Cardinals' defensive coordinator job.