5 running backs for Chicago Bears to keep an eye on at the NFL Combine

The NFL Combine is less than two weeks away. All 32 NFL teams will converge on Indianapolis with a chance to watch 319 of the top prospects show off their skills.

The Bears find themselves in a curious spot at the running back position. David Montgomery is set to become a free agent and will hit the open market if the Bears don't use the franchise tag on him or come to an agreement on a new contract.

There are plenty of available free agent running backs who could fill his spot, but that would come at a cost. We don't know yet how general manager Ryan Poles feels about paying big bucks for a running back. If Poles, instead, wants to draft a young running back, there are some really promising options in this year's draft.

It's loaded with potential day-two running backs in the second and third rounds. More than 25 running backs were invited to the combine.

Texas' Bijan Robinson and Alabama's Jahmyr Gibbs are likely to go late in the first round or early in the second. Given that the Bears have so many other needs, it would be a surprise if they landed one of those two.

Here's five backs who could potentially be available when the Bears are back on the clock late in the second round and beyond.

Devon Achane, Texas A&M

At 5-foot-9, 185 pounds, Achane isn't the biggest of backs, but he might have the most speed of them all. He's a sprinter on the Aggies' track team and his 40-yard dash time is sure to be impressive. Teams will be closely watching what he weighs in at during the combine. He rushed for 1,102 yards and 8 touchdowns in 10 games last season as a junior.

Tank Bigsby, Auburn

Auburn running back Tank Bigsby (4) carries the ball as Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) and linebacker Deontae Lawson (32) try to tackle him during the first half in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. - Associated Press/Nov. 26, 2022

Bigsby (6-0, 215) is a hard runner who shows a lot of finesse for somebody named Tank. He can churn out yards in multiple ways. Bigsby rushed for 2,903 yards and 25 touchdowns over three seasons at Auburn. There are some questions about his abilities as a route runner and a pass catcher.

Zach Charbonnet, UCLA

UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet runs the ball during the first half against Arizona in Pasadena, California. - Associated Press/Nov. 12, 2022

Charbonnet (6-1, 220) began his career at Michigan before transferring to UCLA, where he posted back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons. He rushed for 1,359 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2022 with an additional 37 catches for 321 yards. He was among the highest-graded college running backs last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Kendre Miller, TCU

TCU running back Kendre Miller (33) runs for a touchdown during the Big 12 Conference championship game against Kansas State in Arlington, Texas. - Associated Press/Dec. 3, 2022

Miller (6-0, 220) was a breakout star for the Horned Frogs on their run to the national title game. He is a bruising back who can break tackles, but who didn't add much in the passing game. Miller finished the season with 1,399 yards and 17 touchdowns in 14 games. He caught just 16 passes all season.

Tyjae Spears, Tulane

Tulane running back Tyjae Spears avoids being tackled during the first half of the Cotton Bowl against Southern California in Arlington, Texas. - Associated Press/Jan. 2, 2023

Spears (5-11, 195) was impressive against USC in the Cotton Bowl, when he gashed the Trojans for 205 yards and 4 touchdowns. He finished his season with 1,581 yards and 19 touchdowns. He might be the best receiving back on this list. Teams will really be curious about the medical reports on Spears because of past knee injuries.