Report: Clevinger will be in uniform when Sox open spring training

New White Sox starting pitcher Mike Clevinger will reportedly be in uniform Wednesday when the White Sox open spring training in Glendale, Ariz. MLB has been investigating Clevinger for allegations of domestic violence and child abuse since last summer. Associated press

When pitchers and catchers report to spring training Wednesday, Mike Clevinger will be in uniform for the White Sox.

According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Clevinger is not being placed on administrative leave "at this time."

Sox general manager Rick Hahn is scheduled to meet with reporters in Arizona Wednesday and Clevinger's status will undoubtedly be addressed.

Late last month, news broke that Major League Baseball has been investigating Clevinger for allegations of domestic violence and child abuse since last summer.

The White Sox signed the 32-year-old starting pitcher to a one-year, $12 million contract in early December.

"Major League Baseball and the Chicago White Sox take any and all allegations very seriously, and the White Sox are completely supportive of the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse policy shared by MLB and the MLBPA," the Sox said in a statement. "MLB opened an investigation after learning of these allegations. The White Sox were not aware of the allegations or the investigation at the time of his signing.

"The White Sox will refrain from comment until MLB's investigative process has reached its conclusion."

On Instagram in late January, Olivia Finestead, the mother of Clevinger's 10-month old daughter, accused the pitcher of throwing an iPad at her while pregnant, strangling her and throwing used chewing tobacco on their child.

"You really deserve hell," Finestead wrote.

Clevinger has responded to the charges.

"Mike emphatically denies the accusations made by Ms. Finestead," Jay Reisinger, Clevinger's attorney, said in a statement. "He has never harmed Ms. Finestead or his daughter. We will not comment on Ms. Finestead's motive for bringing these false allegations. The simple truth is that Mike has done nothing wrong.

"He is a loving and caring father. We have advised Mike not to comment on this matter."

In 23 games (22 starts) with the Padres last season, Clevinger was 7-7 with a 4.33 ERA. Over a six-year career with Cleveland and San Diego, the right-hander is 51-30 with a 3.39 ERA.