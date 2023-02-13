Gregor: If White Sox can stay healthy, a return to playoffs is within reach

Chicago White Sox's Eloy Jimenez watches his fly ball sail foul during a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox's Eloy Jimenez leaves the field on a cart after falling to the turf on a groundout to the Minnesota Twins in the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Minneapolis. Associated Press

Last season, the White Sox admitted they were overconfident -- even after coming off back-to-back playoff appearances and winning only one game.

They're hoping to learn from that mistake this year.

"Obviously, we have to make sure we show up and we do the little things right and play hard," said starting pitcher Dylan Cease, one of the few who did pull his weight in 2022.

With manager Tony La Russa failing to get a grip on a ship that was veering off course from the second week of the season until the end, the Sox had to struggle just to finish with an 81-81 record.

Thinking they were good enough to simply show up and win was an issue, but poor health hurt the White Sox even more.

First baseman Jose Abreu was the only regular to play in more than 135 games, and he's now wearing an Astros uniform after leaving as a free agent.

Shortstop Tim Anderson, center fielder Luis Robert, left fielder/designated hitter Eloy Jimenez and catcher Yasmani Grandal all played fewer than 100 games, and Yoan Moncada (104) barely made it over the century mark.

If the Sox can avoid long stretches on the injured list this season, a return to the playoffs under new manager Pedro Grifol is within reasonable reach.

"We just need to be healthy, that's the key right now," said Jimenez, who was out from April 25 until July 5 last year with a knee injury. "If we're healthy, we can do whatever because we are good on paper. But if we don't play together as a team because of the injuries, we're not going to do it, you know? We're not going to make it.

"This year is a different year, we're working hard. Be together and be healthy and play at least 150 games to have more success."

Even with Cease (14-8, 2.20 ERA) soaring to a second-place finish in AL Cy Young Award voting, the White Sox's 2022 starting rotation was not as good as expected.

Johnny Cueto (8-10, 3.35) did his part after being signed in spring training, but he departed as a free agent at the end of the season and is now with the Marlins.

Lance Lynn didn't make his first start until mid-June after having knee surgery at the end of spring training and Michael Kopech also had injury issues.

Lucas Giolito did stay healthy, but he'll be looking for much better results after going 11-9 with a 4.90 ERA last year.

Signed to replace Cueto, Mike Clevinger's status with the Sox is in doubt after he was accused of domestic violence.

The bullpen should be OK, but the potential loss of all-star Liam Hendriks is worrisome. Hendriks began treatment for Non-Hodgkin lymphoma in early January and the Sox said they won't have a status update until Opening Day (March 30).

Offensively, losing Abreu is going to hurt.

Andrew Vaughn moves from the outfield to first base to replace Abreu, and he put up solid numbers (.271/.321/.429, 17 home runs, 76 RBI) last season.

Keeping Anderson, Robert, Jimenez and Grandal healthy should give the White Sox plenty of firepower, and don't forget about newcomer Andrew Benintendi.

After agreeing to the franchise's largest contract ($75 million over five years), the left-handed-hitting left fielder brings needed contact to the lineup.

Splitting last season between the Royals and Yankees, Benintendi hit .304/.373/.399 (140-461) with 23 doubles, 5 home runs and 51 RBI in 126 games while making his first trip to the All-Star Game.

"Obviously not just left-handed, but he gives you a tough at-bat, can grind it out, puts up solid on-base numbers toward the top of the lineup," Sox general manager Rick Hahn said of Benintendi. "He really fit in a lot of different ways that we were looking to improve ourselves."