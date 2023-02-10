Kane on Rangers' move for Tarasenko: 'It's not the happiest I've been to hear about a trade'

"Patrick Kane traded to the Rangers; will be reunited with good friend Artemi Panarin."

It's a headline many thought we'd see before the NHL trade deadline expired March 3.

Instead, the Rangers dealt for another of Panarin's buddies in Vladimir Tarasenko on Thursday.

The move had to feel like a gut punch to Kane, who took almost 10 seconds Friday before expressing his emotions.

"It's not like the happiest I've been to hear about a trade," Kane said. "The Rangers are a team that (I) definitely pay attention to (and am) definitely intrigued by for obvious reasons.

"They made a move to get (Tarasenko) and another big defenseman, so you've got to respect them going out trying to make their team better."

St. Louis sent Tarasenko and D-man Niko Mikkola to the Rangers in exchange for forward Sammy Blais, a defense prospect, a conditional first-round pick in 2023 and a fourth-rounder in 2024

Kane has a no-movement clause in his contract and admitted he likely would have waived it if the Rangers came calling.

"If things are gonna happen, that was a team I was definitely looking at," Kane said.

No trade upset Kane more than the one former Hawks GM Stan Bowman executed in the summer of 2017 when he sent Panarin to the Columbus Blue Jackets for Brandon Saad.

It's paraphrasing, but Kane's reaction was essentially: "Really? I finally find a winger who I love and have tremendous chemistry with -- and you send him away?"

In the years since there's been loads of speculation that Kane would try to play with Panarin again.

And, look, that could still happen if Kane and the Rangers come to terms on a contract this summer.

Now, however, Kane must set his sights on other potential suitors.

Davidson is in a bit of a pickle because the return for Kane -- and Jonathan Toews for that matter -- will greatly depend on how many teams they are willing to join.

Give Davidson six or more options and that helps immensely. But it doesn't sound like the number will be nearly that high in Kane's case.

"Yeah, I don't think the number will be six, but obviously you want to do right by the franchise," Kane said. "The organization here has been amazing to me and given me so much. So definitely want what's best for both sides."

What's best for the Hawks is to allow Davidson to cast a wide net. What's best for Kane, though?

"I mean I signed a contract for the no-movement clause ... for a reason, right?" Kane said. "Or else I would have just done a six-team no trade clause, right?"

ESPN reported that the Rangers were scared off by Kane's lower-body injury, which is believed to be a hip. Kane, though, said the story is overblown and that he actually feels better this season than last.

As for where Kane will end up? The Dallas Stars have been mentioned over and over as his eventual landing point.

"They want him," one source said.

Kane has been adamant that all of this will likely come down to the wire. Part of the reason is Kane's $10.5 million cap hit won't be easy to fit onto some teams; another reason is he just wants as much time to weigh his options.

But the longer he waits, the more doors may close.

Asked about his thoughts on Dallas, Colorado and L.A., Kane had a good laugh and then said: "There's a lot of good teams out there. I'm not gonna think about it with you here now. It's something that's gonna happen behind closed doors.

"We'll figure it out. You'll figure it out soon enough (too)."