Dak Prescott wins NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year

Walter Payton Player of the Year Award winner, Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott, poses for a photo during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 57 football game, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Phoenix. Associated Press

PHOENIX -- Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott won the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year award on Thursday night.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection is the fourth Cowboys player to win the award, joining Roger Staubach, Troy Aikman and former teammate Jason Witten.

The award -- the recipient of which is picked from 32 nominees, one on each team -- is given to an NFL player for his off-the-field community service activities, as well as on-the-field success.

The Haughton, Louisiana, native lost his mother, Peggy, in 2013 to cancer when he was a quarterback at Mississippi State. His brother, Jace, died of suicide in 2020.

Prescott's Faith Fight Finish foundation has raised funds for several causes, including colon cancer research. The quarterback has also been very open about suicide prevention and mental health. For winning the award, Prescott's foundation receives $255,000. The other 31 finalists receive $55,000 for the charity of their choice.

The award is named after late Bears running back and Pro Football Hall of Famer Walter Payton. Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth was last year's winner.