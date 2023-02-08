Is a Westbrook-Donovan reunion with Bulls possible?
All was quiet Wednesday on the trade front for the Bulls, but an interesting rumor developed.
How about a Russell Westbrook-Billy Donovan reunion?
One trade that did go down Wednesday was a three-way deal that sent D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt to the Lakers, Mike Conley to Minnesota, and Westbrook to Utah, along with a few other players and draft picks.
Westbrook will likely get a buyout from the Jazz, making him a free agent. TNT's Chris Haynes reported via Twitter the Bulls would be interested in signing Westbrook if that happens.
It makes sense to give it a try. Donovan coached Westbrook for four years in Oklahoma City, so both sides know what they'd be dealing with. Westbrook could theoretically give the Bulls a late-season jolt. Disappointing as this season has been, the Bulls are just three games out of the No. 6 seed in the East.
And if it doesn't work, they could walk away at any time. Westbrook is a polarizing player and often criticized for shot selection, but he still fills the stat sheet.
Westbrook, 34, averaged 15.9 points, 7.5 assists and 6.2 rebounds for the Lakers, with 4 triple-doubles. He was the 2016-17 MVP and averaged a triple-double for a full season four times in his career.
The NBA trade deadline arrives at 2 p.m. Thursday, but there wouldn't be a tight deadline on this move. Players released by March 1 are eligible to be a playoff participant on a new team, regardless of when they sign. It's likely Westbrook would have other options, maybe from teams higher in the standings than the Bulls.
