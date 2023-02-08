Is a Westbrook-Donovan reunion with Bulls possible?

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) controls the ball during an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in Los Angeles, Friday, April 1, 2022. Lakers guard Russell Westbrook is exercising his option to play for $47.1 million next season, a person with direct knowledge of the decision said Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Associated Press

All was quiet Wednesday on the trade front for the Bulls, but an interesting rumor developed.

How about a Russell Westbrook-Billy Donovan reunion?

One trade that did go down Wednesday was a three-way deal that sent D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt to the Lakers, Mike Conley to Minnesota, and Westbrook to Utah, along with a few other players and draft picks.

Westbrook will likely get a buyout from the Jazz, making him a free agent. TNT's Chris Haynes reported via Twitter the Bulls would be interested in signing Westbrook if that happens.

It makes sense to give it a try. Donovan coached Westbrook for four years in Oklahoma City, so both sides know what they'd be dealing with. Westbrook could theoretically give the Bulls a late-season jolt. Disappointing as this season has been, the Bulls are just three games out of the No. 6 seed in the East.

And if it doesn't work, they could walk away at any time. Westbrook is a polarizing player and often criticized for shot selection, but he still fills the stat sheet.

Westbrook, 34, averaged 15.9 points, 7.5 assists and 6.2 rebounds for the Lakers, with 4 triple-doubles. He was the 2016-17 MVP and averaged a triple-double for a full season four times in his career.

The NBA trade deadline arrives at 2 p.m. Thursday, but there wouldn't be a tight deadline on this move. Players released by March 1 are eligible to be a playoff participant on a new team, regardless of when they sign. It's likely Westbrook would have other options, maybe from teams higher in the standings than the Bulls.

