After coming up through White Sox ACE program, Hickman shifts to coaching

When he finished up the 2018 season at high Class A Winston-Salem, Blake Hickman thought his days in the White Sox's organization were over.

"I definitely thought it would always be player-only," he said. "But you know, careers change. When this opportunity fell into my lap, I worked hard for this and I'm just excited that I'm back wearing this White Sox uniform again."

This season, Hickman will the pitching coach at low Class A Kannapolis.

Hickman's first link to the Sox was the ACE (Amateur City Elite) program. Launched by the White Sox in 2007 to boost the declining interest in baseball among African Americans, ACE also pulled participants away from some of Chicago's most dangerous neighborhoods.

After going through the ACE program, Hickman got a college scholarship and pitched at Iowa before the Sox selected him in the seventh round of the 2015 draft.

Five years later, the Simeon High School product returned to ACE as a coach and mentor.

"Coming from where I come from, I'm very happy that I had people that supported me," Hickman said. "If it wasn't for them, who knows where I'd be today. The support system that I had ... I just wanted to do something with my life. I'd seen a lot growing up and any opportunity that came my way, I was going all in.

"Baseball is great. I'm loving what the ACE program has done for me and the guys right now. It's just get these guys to stay focused and know that no matter what, what's going on in your surrounding areas, you can still make it out and be successful in life."

Hickman didn't make it to the White Sox as a player, so now he's focused on the coaching side and he can't wait to get started with Kannapolis.

"Whenever you have players coming through the organization, naturally you begin building relationships with them," said Chris Getz, the Sox's assistant general manager/director of player development. "And sometimes there are players that come along that you feel like, when their playing days are finished, would be quality instructors, front office members, what have you. Blake was certainly one of those guys, regardless of his path to coming to the White Sox as a drafted player.

"We feel very fortunate to have the opportunity to bring him aboard. We know that he's going to pour into our players and we look forward to helping him grow as an instructor."

Having pitched in the ACE program, college and the minor leagues, the 29-year-old Hickman has plenty of playing experience to tap as a coach.

"I think it's going to be awesome to share my experience with these guys," Hickman said. "The game has changed since I played. The guys are learning much faster at this level so it's going to be awesome to learn from them and them learn from me through my experience of playing at the low-A level."