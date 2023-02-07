Trade talk looms over Blackhawks' overtime loss to Anaheim

Chicago Blackhawks' Jason Dickinson looks back at the net after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Chicago. Associated Press

The Chicago Blackhawks remember Bobby Hull with a moment of silence before the national anthem and an NHL hockey game between the Blackhawks and the Anaheim Ducks Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Chicago. Associated Press

Anaheim Ducks' Colton White (45) keeps Chicago Blackhawks' Tyler Johnson (90) from getting a shot on goal off a pass from Patrick Kane as goaltender Anthony Stolarz also defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Chicago. Associated Press

Before the Blackhawks departed for a three-game road trip on Jan. 23, Patrick Kane expressed some shock that reporters had been ignoring the elephant in the room all season.

In some ways, it's understandable. After all, how often can we ask and/or rephrase the same question about his uncertain future?

Still, the prolonged silence was stunning.

Well, the murmurs began Monday after practice and the trade noise level will only steadily increase in the coming days and weeks. Then, if Kane and/or Jonathan Toews are moved to a contender, we know an explosion of emotions will hit the franchise, past teammates and coaches, the fans and -- obviously -- Kane and Toews themselves.

That's why Kane wants to soak in these next few weeks, when the Hawks have a mere four home games remaining before the March 3 trade deadline.

"You'll probably cherish these ... games a little bit more before the deadline, just not knowing what's gonna happen," Kane said Tuesday before the Hawks fell 3-2 in OT to visiting Anaheim. "It's always exciting playing at home. I've always loved playing at the United Center in front of the crowd here.

"Kind of wish you had a little more time here this month, but it is what it is."

Toews sat out with an illness, but coach Luke Richardson hopes his captain will be able to return for Friday's home game against Arizona.

Frank Vatrano gave the Ducks (17-29-6) the victory by backhanding a shot past Petr Mrázek with 2:45 left in overtime.

Jason Dickinson (8) and Seth Jones (5) gave the Hawks 1-0 and 2-1 leads in regulation. Dickinson, who also assisted on Jones' goal, nearly made it 3-2 with 7:40 remaining, but his point-blank shot went right into the gut of goalie Anthony Stolarz.

Kane notched his 26th assist of the season on Dickinson's goal at 1:36 of the second period.

The Hawks (15-29-5) honored Bobby Hull, who passed away at 84 on Jan. 30, with a moment of silence and a video tribute before the national anthem. Hull scored a franchise-record 604 goals and addressed the subject of Kane's future last March.

"He's raising a family and I expect he likes the city," Hull said. "It's an important time in his life to say, 'OK, do I stay here and flounder with an also-ran team? Or do I go to ... another team that's on the verge winning of a Stanley Cup (by adding) that one player?'

"That's what he's got to think about."

Toews likely has the same thoughts rattling around in his head, but he hasn't spoken to the media since before the all-star break.

The situation could become a massive distraction, but Richardson insists he will approach each day with the same mentality.

Practice day? Let's get better.

Game day? Let's win.

That's it. Nothing more, nothing less.

Of course, easier said than done as late February approaches.

Richardson tried to put himself in Toews and Kane's shoes, and actually did a pretty good job of it.

"They're probably at that stage (of their careers) where it's gone by fast, they've accomplished a lot and they should be proud of it," Richardson said. "If I was playing ... in this organization, every time I stepped on this ice and (heard) that national anthem I'd be pretty excited.

"That brings you right back to life and realize where you're at at that moment. I think they'll enjoy that."