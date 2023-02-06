Why MLB's ban on the shift could be good for hitters like new Sox LF Benintendi

Minnesota Twins first baseman Jose Miranda, second baseman Luis Arraez and shortstop Carlos Correa (4) stand in a defensive shift during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Baltimore. Associated Press

Andrew Benintendi can't wait to report to spring training, for a couple reasons.

The White Sox's new left fielder wants to show he's worthy of the largest contract in franchise history -- a five-year, $75 million deal sealed in early January.

He wants to help the Sox rebound from a disappointing 2022 season and get back to the playoffs for the third time in four years.

And Benintendi is particularly excited about no longer having to deal with defensive shifts.

"I'm a left-handed hitter, I like the no-shift rule," Benintendi said. "You've got five guys on that (right) side sometimes and it's tough to get a hit when you hit that way. Last year, I had shortstop wide open every time so I would try to filet one over there. Now I feel like I can pull the ball and turn on it, which I think will help my power come back."

In recent years, Major League Baseball has stagnated to a point where pitchers throwing 100 mph fastballs either pile up strikeouts or serve up home runs.

"Everybody's got nasty stuff," Benintendi said. "The pitching is so good where maybe you'll get a little bit more offense now. I think in the end it will help the game a little bit."

The game's become boring, and MLB is trying to perk things up.

In September, the league's competition committee announced some major rule changes that go into effect this season. Along with implementing a pitch clock to speed up play, banning the shift should increase offense.

"I think a lot of lefties are really looking forward to that," said new Cubs first baseman Eric Hosmer, who swings from the left side. "It kind of seems like there are going to be more hits out there for guys. There's no worse feeling than hitting the ball hard up the middle and seeing a shortstop standing right there. If there's anything that promotes offense, this is definitely it, and I'm all about promoting offense."

Under the shift ban, the third baseman and shortstop have to stay on the left side of second base with both feet on the dirt. The second baseman and first baseman have to stay on the right side and also stay off the outfield turf.

As Benintendi and Hosmer mentioned, left-handed hitters figure to benefit more from the shift ban since they pull the ball more than right-handers.

"These steps are designed to improve pace of play, increase action and reduce injuries, all of which are goals that have overwhelming support among our fans," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in his statement.

Scrapping the shift is also going to put the spotlight on infield defense.

With only two infielders on each side of second base, there will be more ground to cover.

The Cubs feel good about their infield defense up the middle.

New shortstop Dansby Swanson was a Gold Glove winner with the Braves last season. Nico Hoerner, who played short for the Cubs last year, moves back to second base. He was a Gold Glove finalist at the position in 2020.

"You have to have real athleticism and I think we have that in the middle," said Jed Hoyer, the Cubs' president of baseball operations. "We'll turn a lot of double plays, we'll make a lot of plays."

When the Cubs are at the plate, Hoyer is expecting positive results.

"Hopefully we have some hitters that will benefit from this," he said. "(Anthony) Rizzo, (Kyle) Schwarber, in the past they really would have benefited from this rule. Left-handed hitters have been disadvantaged for quite a while with the shift. It's been a little unfair and as a sport, the left-handed hitter deserves a few advantages now."