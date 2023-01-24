Sox pitcher Clevinger investigated by MLB amid allegations of domestic violence

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Mike Clevinger throws during the first inning in Game 4 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Oct. 22, 2022, in Philadelphia. The Chicago White Sox bolstered their rotation, agreeing to a one-year contract with right-hander Mike Clevinger. Associated Press

Is Mike Clevinger's career with the White Sox over before it even started?

Time will tell, but it's not looking good for the starting pitcher at the moment.

According to a report Tuesday from The Athletic, Major League Baseball has been investigating Clevinger for allegations of domestic violence and child abuse since last summer.

The Sox signed the 32-year-old pitcher to a one-year, $12 million contract in early December.

"Major League Baseball and the Chicago White Sox take any and all allegations very seriously, and the White Sox are completely supportive of the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse policy shared by MLB and the MLBPA," the Sox said in a statement. "MLB opened an investigation after learning of these allegations. The White Sox were not aware of the allegations or the investigation at the time of his signing.

"The White Sox will refrain from comment until MLB's investigative process has reached its conclusion."

On Instagram Tuesday, Olivia Finestead, the mother of Clevinger's 10-month-old daughter, accused the pitcher of throwing an iPad at her while pregnant, strangling her and throwing used chewing tobacco on their child.

"You really deserve hell," Finestead wrote on Instagram. "I've kept quiet for almost a year and you continue to covertly abuse your infant, withhold ALL of her belongings, we have none of our stuff, still not even her birth certificate or her car seat attachment. He's made sure to do everything he can to keep control."

Over a six-year career, Clevinger is 51-30 with a 3.39 ERA with Cleveland and San Diego.

With White Sox pitchers and catchers reporting to spring training in three weeks, it's still not clear when MLB will rule on Clevinger's status.

"We need to fairly and thoroughly protect our client and at the same time be respectful of the White Sox and MLB," Clevinger's agent, Seth Levinson, said in a statement to The Athletic. "We need time before responding."