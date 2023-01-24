Canucks score twice in 34 seconds to beat Hawks

Vancouver Canucks goalie Collin Delia (60) makes a save as Chicago Blackhawks' Taylor Raddysh (11) watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. Associated Press

The Vancouver Canucks scored a pair of third-period goals 34 seconds apart to snap a 2-2 tie and posted a 5-2 victory over the visiting Blackhawks on Tuesday.

Moments before the first goal, the Hawks had a golden opportunity to take the lead, but Andreas Athanasiou whiffed on a one-timer attempt off a perfect pass from Max Domi. Fifteen seconds later, Dakota Joshua gave the Canucks a 3-2 lead with his seventh goal of the season, and Sheldon Dries made it 4-2 with 7:52 remaining.

The Hawks were out-chanced, out-skated, out-hustled and outplayed yet somehow had the game tied on goals by Patrick Kane (9) and Sam Lafferty (7).

Vancouver held a 15-3 shots on goal advantage after 11 minutes, 21-6 after the first period, 35-10 through two periods and 48-14 for the game. The Canucks also had 5 power-play chances -- 4 in the first 23 minutes -- but could not cash in on any of them.

Kane opened the scoring on a long shot from just inside the blue line at 17:49 of the first period. It was his fifth tally in the last 12 games.

Andrei Kuzmenko knotted things at 1-1 at 7:02 of the second, but five minutes later Lafferty skated in and ripped a shot that went through the legs of former Hawks goalie Collin Delia.

Kuzmenko scored again at 15:47 for his 21st of the season.

The Hawks (14-28-4) play next at Calgary on Thursday.