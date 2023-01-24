Canucks score twice in 34 seconds to beat Hawks
The Vancouver Canucks scored a pair of third-period goals 34 seconds apart to snap a 2-2 tie and posted a 5-2 victory over the visiting Blackhawks on Tuesday.
Moments before the first goal, the Hawks had a golden opportunity to take the lead, but Andreas Athanasiou whiffed on a one-timer attempt off a perfect pass from Max Domi. Fifteen seconds later, Dakota Joshua gave the Canucks a 3-2 lead with his seventh goal of the season, and Sheldon Dries made it 4-2 with 7:52 remaining.
The Hawks were out-chanced, out-skated, out-hustled and outplayed yet somehow had the game tied on goals by Patrick Kane (9) and Sam Lafferty (7).
Vancouver held a 15-3 shots on goal advantage after 11 minutes, 21-6 after the first period, 35-10 through two periods and 48-14 for the game. The Canucks also had 5 power-play chances -- 4 in the first 23 minutes -- but could not cash in on any of them.
Kane opened the scoring on a long shot from just inside the blue line at 17:49 of the first period. It was his fifth tally in the last 12 games.
Andrei Kuzmenko knotted things at 1-1 at 7:02 of the second, but five minutes later Lafferty skated in and ripped a shot that went through the legs of former Hawks goalie Collin Delia.
Kuzmenko scored again at 15:47 for his 21st of the season.
The Hawks (14-28-4) play next at Calgary on Thursday.