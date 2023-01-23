Hawks place Johnson on injured reserve

Chicago Blackhawks center Tyler Johnson disputes a tripping penalty call during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Calgary Flames, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Chicago. Associated Press

The Blackhawks placed Tyler Johnson on injured reserve Monday after the forward re-aggravated a left ankle injury during a 2-1 loss to Los Angeles at the United Center on Sunday.

Johnson was tripped midway through the first period and played just two more shifts.

"It's frustrating for him and tough for the team," coach Luke Richardson said.

Johnson has played in just 22 games this season, with 5 goals and 9 assists. He had picked up his game of late, with 2 goals and 4 assists in the seven games before Sunday.

"Big blow," said defenseman Ian Mitchell. "He's a fantastic player; a big part of our team."

The Hawks recalled forward Luke Philp and defenseman Filip Roos from Rockford, while sending D-man Isaak Phillips to the IceHogs. The 27-year-old Philp, who has yet to play in an NHL game, is third on Rockford with 14 goals in 31 games. He had 48 goals in 148 games for the Stockton Heat from 2019-22.

The Hawks, who have won six of eight, begin a three-game road trip at Vancouver on Tuesday. The Canucks, who have lost 10 of 12, rank 11th in goals (3.28), second-to-last in goals against (3.96) and last in penalty kill (65.9%). The Hawks (14-27-4) rank 31st in goals (2.4), 27th in goals against (3.58) and 24th on the penalty kill (74.8%).