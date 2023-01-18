Jim O'Donnell: Media missing on Warren -- he was not "point man" in Vikings new stadium project

Jim O'Donnell says the media didn't press Bears new team president Kevin Warren very hard at his introductory press conference on Tuesday at Halas Hall. Associated Press

THAT WAS NO INTRODUCTORY news conference at Halas Hall Tuesday.

That was a Fanboy Media Showcase.

The Bears presented Kevin Warren as their new president-select.

The event was highly anticipated. Maybe even more anticipated than desperate hopes for a 60-yard TD run by Justin Fields during the team's recent record 14-loss season.

The result was about as riveting as an afternoon tea with Karen Pence, America's former Second Lady.

Had Sam Donaldson and the old White House press corps treated Richard Milhous Nixon to such soft-serve, the 37th president likely would have served out his full second term. The nation would have Nixon High Schools dotting the land.

WARREN WAS MORE THAN up to facing a predominantly benign den of Lake Forest Cub Scouts.

He turned almost every question the way he wanted. He filibustered responses deep into that historically numbing McCaskey nonpeak.

Bears fans found out that the Warren canon includes:

• "To plan before you start digging."

Never a bad idea. Maybe also call JULIE from ComEd.;

• That the ambition-laden 59-year-old lawyer believes in "meticulousness" and "attention to detail."

Also sound business philosophy -- especially since the opposites are "shallowness" and "scant attention to detail."; and,

• Pondering "What's the why for everybody?"

An existential question worthy of a scholarly Jesuit and a Zen master facing off at 20 paces.

IN A SIGN THAT HE'S ALREADY playing down to Bears culture, Warren periodically came across as unprepared.

He was prepared for the monthly breakfast of a local Rotary Club -- sharply dressed, affable, voice nicely modulated, community theater spurts of pulpit passion.

He was markedly deferring for a fellow tasked with bringing an underachieving and downright drab National Football League franchise out of its latest crawl into a dark space.

Warren was winging on many answers. He frequently fell back into that comfy protective triangle of family, faith and tangential association with names from legitimate football triumphs past.

LEFT UNASKED AND THUS UNANSWERED were a slew of more relevant fact-seeking Qs such as:

• What was the complete narrative from his first contact with the Bears to his hiring? To what extent will he please confirm that he was a targeted hire?;

• Who was the most important behind-the-scenes individual responsible for brokering the marriage? (Best probable answer: minority Bears partner Pat Ryan, especially given Ryan's ongoing "general managing" of Northwestern's revenue sports while Warren served as commissioner of the Big Ten).;

• Like Jim Finks in 1974, is he getting a piece of the team or a commensurate signing bonus? How much? (A reporter can only ask; the Bears need Warren more than he needs them -- he is a trophy hire for the times.);

• How long is his contract? If an opportunity to participate in ownership of another team on a larger scale arises, what are his stipulated bailouts?;

• To what extent does he think he'll still be with the Bears if their notably nonaggressive timeline for a new stadium isn't completed until 2028 or beyond? (Answer: Extremely unlikely. Authoritative speculation is that Warren will use the Bears job to be positioned to run and participate on a larger scale in ownership of a new or existing NFL team by 2025-26.)

THE BIGGEST GAP in Chicago media coverage of Warren and his entrance on to the local sportscape has to do with his role in the planning and construction of the $1.1B U.S. Bank Stadium that houses the Minnesota Vikings.

The stadium was in the conceptual, political and mechanical stages for more than a decade before its opening in 2016.

Some current reporting continues to state that Warren was "the point person" on that project for the Vikings.

He wasn't. A fellow named Lester Bagley was. He's still in the team's front office.

It's not that hard to research. It just takes time and effort.

BAGLEY'S ROLE IN GETTING U.S. Bank Stadium done began in 2005. He was a lobbyist and communications ace (and once a media intern at the Reagan White House). He became attached to principal owner Zygi Wilf's Vikings hierarchy around the same time as Warren.

Bagley's role in the U.S. Bank sequencing isn't hidden. For more than a decade, his complete title toward the top of the Minnesota staff directory was "Executive Vice President/ Public Affairs & Stadium Development." (Now he's listed as "Executive Vice President/Public Affairs.")

Concurrently, Warren was "Executive Vice President/Legal Affairs and Chief Administrative Officer."

Warren became Vikings COO in 2015-16. By then, U.S. Bank Stadium was almost up and punting.

WARREN IS NOT GOING TO proactively correct the incomplete reporting around the Bears.

Why should he?

The misreporting -- even by omission -- only benefits his positive national imaging at his new Halas Hall steppingstone.

Five years down the line, when Warren is furthering his family's generational wealth with a percentage of a $7B NFL team -- along with a contract as its chairman and CEO -- maybe he can send the old gaggle some postcards.

Just address them to: Fanboy Media Showcase, 1920 Football Drive, Lake Forest, IL., 60045

They will be treated gently.

• Jim O'Donnell's Sports and Media column appears Sunday and Thursday. Reach him at jimodonnelldh@yahoo.com. All communications may be considered for publication.