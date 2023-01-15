Toews after Blackhawks' 8-5 loss to Kraken: We've got to give fans something more

Blackhawks fans like this youngster spotted at an Oct. 23 game keep packing the United Center despite the team's woes on the ice. Associated Press

Before the Blackhawks became the Blackhawks of Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane, Marian Hossa, Duncan Keith and Brent Seabrook, it was not uncommon for 7,000 or fewer to show up to the United Center.

Indeed, it was so bad that the Hawks could barely give tickets away.

One promotion late in 2007 allowed fans to sit in the 100 section after paying a mere $6.12 handling fee.

Hundreds of seats in the 300 sections were empty. One fan took advantage of this apathy by showing up each game day, buying a $10 ticket at the window and moving down 15-20 rows shortly after puck drop.

Fifteen years later, the Hawks are just as bad as those squads.

If not worse.

Yet, the United Center is chock-full of fans. A big reason could be that we're likely seeing the last days of Toews and Kane in Hawks sweaters. The trade deadline is March 2 and, assuming they waive their no-trade clauses, fans have at most only six chances to see the iconic duo in the home red and black.

Fans may also be cutting the Hawks some slack as they embark on a lengthy rebuild. Then there are likely some who could scarcely afford $75-plus tickets and are now taking advantage of deep discounts on the secondary market.

No matter the reason, it's impressive that so many continue to show up. And it's why Toews was so disheartened after his team's putrid performance Saturday in an 8-5 loss to the Seattle Kraken.

"That's probably the most disappointing thing about a game like tonight is that we have the best fans in the NHL," Toews said. "I mean Chicago sports fans are incredible, but the Blackhawks fans are above and beyond -- and they're showing us support through thick and thin.

"We've got to give them something more than that."

To be sure, it was absolutely surreal to see the Kraken score on their first, third, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh shots.

Toews and coach Luke Richardson both agreed the Hawks simply weren't ready to compete. It's a recipe for disaster any time, but especially against a Seattle squad that's now on an eight-game winning streak and threatening to take over first place in the Pacific Division.

Toews and Max Domi wouldn't get into specifics when asked what Richardson said in the locker room after the first-period meltdown.

"No offense, but none of your business," Domi said.

Richardson did admit he marched right into the room, rather than waiting 10 minutes to address the players.

"You have to be stern the way you talk, but yelling, screaming (and) throwing things (won't work)," Richardson said. "It's too late. It's already 6-1. ...

"I just gave them a few points that we were terrible at structurally, but really structure had nothing to do with it. (We weren't) willing to skate ... (so we) lose puck battles all over the ice and against a team that works hard. And that's all they do.

"So they outworked us and I just said, 'What are you going to do about it?'"

To the Hawks' credit, they responded by playing a solid second period and actually cut the lead to 6-3 on Domi's 13th goal just 51 seconds into the third period.

Briefly there were thoughts of a crazy comeback, but the Kraken erased that hope with back-to-back goals less than two minutes later.

The Hawks will practice Monday, then host Buffalo on Tuesday to close out an eight-game homestand. And although the Hawks have won just 11 of 41 games, the UC figures to have 15,000 or more in the seats.

Richardson, for one, expects them to get their money's worth.

"(The players) should be ready that we're going full-bore Monday, so that's the way we're going to play Tuesday," Richardson said. "I haven't been surprised all year with these guys. They're resilient, they come back -- whether it be within a game or after a bad game. ... They seem to enjoy being together as a team and playing hard together.

"I assume this is unacceptable for them as well and they'll be ready to work."