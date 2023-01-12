Film Study final exam: Ranking the Bears' 25 best players of 2022

The No. 1 and No. 2 players on this list share a moment before the New Year's Day loss to the Lions in Detroit. Associated Press

The current Bears roster probably sits fourth or fifth on the list of reasons to be optimistic about the team's future. But Film Study ends with the final exam, a ranking of the Top 25 Bears players from the 2022 season.

Since it's all about a brighter tomorrow here, no need to include traded players like Roquan Smith or Robert Quinn. Good luck in the playoffs, guys.

1. QB Justin Fields: Going out on a limb here, I know. Fields set records as a runner, but NFL history is pretty clear on the parameters for a successful quarterback. Scrambling to buy time for throws downfield and running for first downs on occasion can get a team to the Super Bowl. Run-first QBs are more likely to have short careers.

The Philadelphia game in Week 15 was a great example. Jalen Hurts made three A+ throws and all three led to touchdowns in a game the Eagles won by 5 points. Sure, a 60-yard run by Fields is just as effective as a 60-yard pass, but expect teams next season to use a more passive pass rush and make Fields beat them with his arm. He's done it at times, and a better set of receivers would make a big difference.

2. LB Nicholas Morrow: This spot is a tough one because no one jumps out as an obvious No. 2. Colleague John Dietz suggested Teven Jenkins, but I'll go with Morrow, the Bears' leading tackler. Morrow was a nice free-agent find after playing four years with the Raiders. A Division 3 college player at downstate Greenville University, Morrow's speed and aggression was reminiscent of Nick Kwiatkowski from a few years back.

3. TE Cole Kmet: For starters, he's made a huge improvement in blocking since his rookie year. Then in the second half of the season, he hauled in 36 of 49 targets for 385 yards and 6 touchdowns. Not exactly a Travis Kelce pace, but not bad.

4. RG Teven Jenkins: Thought to be on the trading block in preseason, Jenkins switched from tackle to guard and turned out to be the Bears' most consistent lineman.

5. S Jaquan Brisker: The rookie second-round pick was exactly what the Bears needed, an aggressive, physical safety. He finished a close second on the team in tackles, but still left some big plays on the field by arriving a step too late.

6. S Eddie Jackson: Whether it was the addition of Brisker or whatever, Jackson seemed rejuvenated. He came up with 4 interceptions after having none the previous two seasons.

7. RB Khalil Herbert: He led NFL running backs in yards per carry and was a nice change of pace pairing with David Montgomery.

8. DT Justin Jones: If there is one starter worth keeping on the defensive front, it's Jones, another nice free-agent find. He led the Bears with 12 tackles for loss, which ranked eighth in the NFL among defensive tackles.

9. RB David Montgomery: The Bears' run game was a strength this season, so even though the 801 total yards was the lowest of his career, re-signing Montgomery and keeping the running back rotation intact could be a smart move. Rookie Trestan Ebner did not look like a viable replacement.

10. CB Jaylon Johnson: The third-year pro posted a 94.6 passer rating on targets this season, according to pro-football-reference.com. That was tops among Bears' corners and best of his career, but a long way from elite level.

11. LT Braxton Jones: For a fifth-round draft pick out of Southern Utah to play 100% of the team's snaps at left tackle was very impressive. As mentioned here all year long, Jones was an excellent run blocker, but was overwhelmed often against the league's best pass rushers. Maybe some added strength can change that, but a shift to guard could be worth considering too.

12. WR Darnell Mooney: It was probably no surprise Mooney didn't have a great season. He's not a No. 1 receiver in the NFL, but can be a solid second option. Of course, his time with the Bears may end soon since no one will ever be allowed to break Johnny Morris' career receiving mark.

13. LB Jack Sanborn: The sample size was relatively small since the Lake Zurich native started just six games. But he averaged 11 tackles in the five he finished, made very few mistakes and speed was not an issue.

14. CB Kyler Gordon: The rookie was very good in run support, but got left in the dust a few times by some of the league's faster receivers. Corners can get better in coverage. Who would have thought Duke Shelley would be playing so well for the Vikings?

15. WR Equanimeous St. Brown: Nothing spectacular, but he made some plays and did a decent job blocking. If St. Brown can match this performance next year while moving down to the No. 3 receiver, it would be a positive result.

16. RT Larry Borom: Started at right tackle for about half the season, missed some games, then moved to guard out of necessity. He's probably overachieved as a 2021 fifth-round pick.

17. LB Joe Thomas: A veteran at 31, Thomas set a career-high by starting nine games. With so many needs at other spots, the Bears could feel comfortable heading into 2023 with Morrow, Sanborn and Thomas starting at linebacker.

18. WR Dante Pettis: Just 19 catches this season, but he delivered some big plays on a team that didn't make many in the pass game.

19. FB Khari Blasingame: He was a Film Study all-star early in the season when the Bears' power run game was churning out yards. He faded away for whatever reason as the season progressed, but threw the key block on Velus Jones' 42-yard TD run last Sunday.

20. CB Jaylon Jones: This rookie free agent gets the Film Study award for most improved player over the course of this season. He might push Kindle Vildor for nickel back if the Bears bring back the same group.

21. RG Cody Whitehair: He just didn't reach his 2018-19 level this year, but the Bears already made a heavy investment in the 30-year-old.

22. DE Dominique Robinson: Considering he's a rookie, it's easier to feel better about Robinson's future than Trevis Gipson or Al-Quadin Muhammad. As mentioned before, the Bears should set a goal of three new starters on the defensive line next year.

23. C Sam Mustipher: He's been an overachiever since joining the Bears, but there needs to be some competition for the center spot next season.

24. DT Armon Watts: Watts or Mike Pennel Jr. could be decent backups next season.

25. WR Velus Jones Jr.: Didn't show much pass-catching potential as a rookie, but some big plays as a kick returner or on jet sweeps would be helpful.

