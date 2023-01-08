Sox closer Liam Hendriks to begin treatment for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma

On his Instagram page Sunday, White Sox closer Liam Hendriks announced he will begin treatment on Monday for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

"Recently, I was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma," Hendriks announced. "Hearing the word 'cancer' came as a shock to my wife (Kristi) and I, as it does to millions of families each year. However, I am resolved to embrace the fight and overcome this new challenge with the same determination I have used when facing other obstacles in my life.

"My treatment begins (Monday) and I am confident that I will make a full recovery and be back on the mound as soon as possible. I know with the support of my wife, my family, my teammates and the Chicago White Sox organization, along with the treatment and care from my doctors, I will get through this."

Sox general manager Rick Hahn issued a statement on Hendriks Sunday night.

"Our thoughts and reactions at this time are for Liam the person, not Liam the baseball player," Hahn said. "I know the entire Chicago White Sox organization, our staff, his teammates, and certainly White Sox fans, will rally in support of Liam and Kristi during the coming months. Knowing everyone involved, especially Liam, we are optimistic he will pitch again for the White Sox as soon as viable.

"In the meantime, we all will do everything in our power to support our teammate and his family as they face this challenge, while also respecting their privacy. We do not expect to have any updates on Liam's playing status prior to Opening Day at the very earliest."

The Sox open the upcoming season with a March 30 game at Houston against the World Series champion Astros.

The 33-year-old Hendriks has been an all-star for the White Sox the past two seasons.

Last year, he was 4-4 with a 2.81 ERA while ranking second in the American League with 37 saves.

Hendriks signed a four-year, $54 million contract with the Sox before the 2021 season.

"As a professional athlete, I have always been mindful to try and use my position in the public eye to the most positive ends possible by shining a light on causes or issues that touch close to home for myself, my wife and my family," Hendriks said. "It is in that spirit that I want to share some personal health news I have learned in the last few days, and do so on my own terms."