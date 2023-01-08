Bears lose season finale to Vikings -- but win first pick in draft

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus argues that a late first half Minnesota Vikings field goal shouldn't count Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, during their game at Soldier Field in Chicago. After review the field goal points were taken off the board. Mark Busch/mbusch@shawmedia.com

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, center, sits on the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Chicago. Associated Press

With Nathan Peterman starting at quarterback for the injured Justin Fields, a pair of untested cornerbacks playing in the secondary and a Soldier Field that was perhaps 50% full after halftime, the Bears-Vikings season finale had all the emotion of a preseason game in August.

There were a few bright spots for the Bears, but Minnesota built a 16-6 halftime lead, extended it to 23-6 early in the third quarter and went on to post a 29-13 victory.

The Bears, who extended a franchise record by dropping their 10th straight game, finish the season at 3-14 -- which means they'll pick first in the upcoming NFL Draft. Lovie Smith's Houston Texans beat the Indianapolis Colts 32-31 on Sunday to finish at 3-13-1.

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins, who didn't play in the second half, was 17-for-20 for 225 yards.

Rookie WR Velus Jones Jr. turned in the biggest highlight for the Bears when he tight-roped the sideline and sprinted 42 yards for a touchdown with 3:31 remaining in the second quarter. The score cut Minnesota's lead to 16-6.

Khalil Herbert (10 carries, 50 yards) led a ground game that picked up 120 yards. The Bears set a franchise record with 3,016 rushing yards on the season, surpass the 1984 squad's total of 2,974.

Cole Kmet (4 catches, 57 yards, TD) became the first tight end to lead the Bears in receiving yards during a full season since Mike Ditka in 1963. Kmet finished with 50 receptions for 544 yards and 7 TDs. Darnell Mooney, who missed the last five games due to injury, was second with 40 catches for 493 yards.