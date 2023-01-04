Justin Fields will sit, Nathan Peterman to start finale for Bears

Bears quarterback Justin Fields will sit out the season finale Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Matt Eberflus announced Wednesday that backup quarterback Nathan Peterman will start.

Fields injured his hip in last weekend's loss to the Detroit Lions. He received medical attention on the sideline between drives, but played the remainder of the game.

Eberflus said that Fields' hip remained sore when he returned to Halas Hall on Monday. Fields had an MRI on his hip, which revealed a hip strain. Eberflus said that the injury is not a long-term concern.

Peterman, 28, has started four games in his NFL career. His most recent start came in November 2018 as a member of the Buffalo Bills. He started against the Bears and threw three interceptions in the game.

Fields will end his season 63 yards shy of Lamar Jackson's 2019 quarterback rushing record. He will finish the year with 1,143 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 160 carries. As a passer, he has thrown for 2,242 yards with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 15 games.

With a Bears loss and a Houston Texans win against the Indianapolis Colts this weekend, the Bears would earn the No. 1 overall draft pick this spring.