O'Donnell: Damar Hamlin's collapse recalls only NFL player to die on field, in 1971 Bears game

The Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin is examined after he collapsed in the first quarter of Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati. The game was eventually postponed. Associated Press

THE CATASTROPHIC INCIDENT involving Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin on "Monday Night Football" brought terrible memories back to more seasoned Bears fans.

On Sunday afternoon, Oct. 24, 1971, at Detroit's Tiger Stadium, Lions wide receiver Chuck Hughes became the only NFL player to die on the field during a game.

Hughes, 28, suffered a fatal cardiac event late in the fourth quarter of a game vs. the Bears. He had just run a medium pass route as Detroit QB Greg Landry attempted to rally the Lions from a 28-23 deficit.

Less than a minute remained in the game when Hughes collapsed at the 16-yard line of Chicago. Bears middle linebacker Dick Butkus immediately, frantically signaled for help.

The Lions medical staff raced onto the field. Hughes was inanimate. On Detroit's WJR-AM, play-by-play man Van Patrick speculated, "It appears to be some kind of neck injury."

As a doctor began mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and chest pumping in full view of 54,000 fans, Patrick said, "This looks quite serious."

EVENTUALLY, A STRETCHER WAS brought onto the field. As Hughes was taken off, he was unconscious and viewers watching the CBS regional telecast saw his left arm limply flop.

The game continued. In the background of the broadcasts, an ambulance siren could be heard as Hughes was quickly taken to Henry Ford Hospital.

He was pronounced dead less than 75 minutes later. Subsequent tests indicated that a coronary occlusion -- a blood clot suddenly floating in a heart artery -- caused his death.

Unlike Monday night with the Bills-Bengals game, the Bears and the Lions played the remaining time. Chicago won, 28-23.

Hughes, a fifth-year reserve from Texas Western (now UTEP), had caught his first pass of the season -- a 32-yard throw from Landry -- two plays before his collapse.

Lions management later said Hughes suffered from "an undetected heart ailment." He had suffered an unexplained collapse in the Detroit locker room after a preseason game.

THE NIGHT AFTER HIS DEATH, Hughes was scheduled to attend a Lions "spirit party" with teammates.

Instead, Detroit MLB Mike Lucci led a rosary service.

Funeral services were held for Hughes first in Detroit and then in San Antonio, the hometown of his widow. All 49 members of the Lions travel contingent attended both.

The night after the death of Hughes, NFL Commissioner Pete Rozelle allowed the "Monday Night Football" game between the Vikings and the Colts to be played. Minnesota won, 10-3.

One week later, the Lions somehow regrouped and played Green Bay in a "Monday Night" game at Milwaukee's County Stadium. The contest ended in a 14-14 tie.

• Jim O'Donnell's Sports and Media column appears Sunday and Thursday