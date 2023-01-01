Lions pound the Bears 41-10

Bears defensive end Angelo Blackson sits on the bench Sunday during the second half against the Detroit Lions in Detroit. Associated Press

The Detroit Lions scored 34 unanswered points, pounding the Bears 41-10 Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit.

It's the Bears ninth straight defeat, the longest single-season losing streak in team history.

The Bears (4-12) scored on their first two possessions but failed to do anything after that, turning the ball over twice.

The Lions had no problem moving the ball against the Bears, totaling 504 yards of offense, including 265 yards on the ground.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields ran for 132 yards, but struggled passing, going 7-for-21 for 75 yards. He was sacked 7 times.

The Bears finish the season next Sunday against the Vikings at Soldier Field.