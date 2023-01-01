Blackhawks lose their fourth straight, 12th in last 13 games

The Blackhawks' Sam Lafferty, right, carries the puck up ice against Columbus Blue Jackets' Eric Robinson during the third period of an NHL hockey game on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Associated Press

San Jose Sharks goalie Kaapo Kahkonen makes a save against the Blackhawks' Patrick Kane during the first period Sunday in Chicago. Associated Press

San Jose Sharks' Jonah Gadjovich (42) celebrates with teammates Tomas Hertl and Oskar Lindblom (23) after scoring during the second period Sunday against the Blackhawks in Chicago. Associated Press

San Jose Sharks goalie Kaapo Kahkonen makes a save while teammate Erik Karlsson (65) battles the Blackhawks' Patrick Kane (88) during the first period Sunday in Chicago. Associated Press

The Blackhawks' Patrick Kane (88) celebrates with teammates at the bench after scoring during the second period Sunday against the San Jose Sharks in Chicago. Associated Press

Blackhawks goalie Petr Mrazek misses a goal by San Jose Sharks' Jonah Gadjovich during the second period. Associated Press

Patrick Kane and Sam Lafferty scored for the Chicago Blackhawks in the opener of a seven-game homestand, but it only resulted in the fourth straight loss Sunday.

The last-place Blackhawks' 4-2 loss to the San Jose Sharks was the 12th in the last 13 games.

Jonah Gadjovich, Marc-Edouard Vlasic and Alexander Barabanov all scored in the second period for San Jose, which had dropped three in a row and six of seven overall. Timo Meier and Evgeny Svechnikov added third-period goals.

The Sharks' Erik Karlsson extended his point streak to a franchise-record 13 games. He had two assists, breaking the record he shared with San Jose forwards Rob Gaudreau (1992-93) and Jonathan Cheechoo (2005-06). The veteran defenseman has two goals and 19 assists during his streak.

The Blackhawks trailed 3-2 after two, but Meier cleaned up a rebound for his 21st goal 3:52 into the third period, and Svechnikov helped put it away with his fourth with 7:05 left.

The crowd at the United Center booed after the final seconds ticked off. The Blackhawks dropped to 3-12-2 at home this season.

San Jose trailed 2-0 in the second before scoring three times in the last five minutes of the period.

Gadjovich was credited with his second of the season off a scramble in front at 15:12. Then Vlasic got his first goal since March 26 when Matt Benning's centering pass went off his right skate and into the net at 15:53.

The 35-year-old Vlasic became the second NHL defenseman to score in his 1,200th game, joining former Blackhawk Duncan Keith, who did it for Edmonton last season. Vlasic's 77th career goal was initially waved off, but the officials ruled a replay review showed he redirected the puck instead of kicking it home.

Barabanov then gave San Jose a 3-2 lead when he drove to the net and beat Petr Mrazek with a backhand. Barabanov also scored during Saturday night's 5-2 loss at Dallas.

The outburst for San Jose occurred after offensively challenged Chicago scored twice in the second. Kane beat Kaapo Kahkonen from the slot after the goaltender broke his stick behind the Sharks net. Then Andreas Athanasiou made a great pass to Lafferty for the tap-in at 13:30.

Blackhawks defenseman Ian Mitchell skated in his first NHL game since Dec. 23. He replaced Caleb Jones in the lineup.

Mitchell, who turns 24 on Jan. 18, had been a healthy scratch. He was selected by Chicago in the second round of the 2017 draft.