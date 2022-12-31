'One of our worst performances of the year': Blackhawks lose 4-1 to Columbus

The Blackhawks' Tyler Johnson, left, carries the puck across center ice as Columbus Blue Jackets' Sean Kuraly defends during the third period Saturday in Columbus. Associated Press

The Blackhawks' Patrick Kane, right, controls the puck as Columbus Blue Jackets' Eric Robinson defends during the third period Saturday in Columbus. Associated Press

The Blackhawks' Philipp Kurashev, right, tries to skate past Columbus Blue Jackets' Adam Boqvist during the third period Saturday. Associated Press

The Blackhawks' Alex Stalock, left, makes a save against Columbus Blue Jackets' Kent Johnson during the second period Saturday. Associated Press

The Blackhawks' Caleb Jones, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Liam Foudy skate after a loose puck during the second period Saturday in Columbus, Ohio. Associated Press

Columbus Blue Jackets players celebrate their goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period Saturday in Columbus, Ohio. Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Chicago Blackhawks have one win in 12 games, and that was against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Dec. 23.

But the Blue Jackets needed to snap a losing streak themselves -- and they did it Saturday against the Blackhawks 4-1.

Andreas Athanasiou scored for the Blackhawks and Alex Stalock made 34 saves, but Columbus' Gustav Nyquist scored two short-handed goals, Joonas Korpisalo made 26 saves and the Blue Jackets ended their seven-game losing streak.

"It was probably one of our worst performances of the year," Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said of Saturday's loss. "Just disconnected. "We've had a couple of those this year, not many.

"Our guys, I've got to give them credit, they push until the end most nights. Tonight, we were just frustrated."

Emil Bemstrom and Kirill Marchenko also scored for the Blue Jackets. Johnny Gaudreau had two assists for his 13th assist in December, tying a franchise record set by Artemi Panarin in 2017.

"We needed this for sure," Nyquist said. "We'd lost a few in a row and to be able to go into the new year here with a win is nice."

Nyquist scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and into an empty net with 39 seconds left in the game.

This was the rematch in the "Bedard Bowl": Connor Bedard is the generational player for Regina of the Western Hockey League and is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL draft. The Blackhawks are last in the NHL with 20 points, four fewer than the Blue Jackets.

Columbus had not lost eight straight in regulation since the start of the 2015-16 season.

Athanasiou gave Chicago a 1-0 lead at 11:33 of the first period. But Bemstrom tied it 1 at 8:40 of the first period off a feed by Gaudreau.

Bemstrom has two goals in two games since his call-up from Cleveland of the American Hockey League.

"When you're just enjoying hockey and having fun, you get confidence," Bemstrom said.

Nyquist made it 2-1 at 3:50 of the second period with a short-handed goal before Marchenko upped the lead to 3-1 with three seconds left in the second.

The rookie has four goals in eight games since his second call-up from Cleveland and five goals in 12 games for the Blue Jackets.

Chicago was outshot 14-5 in the second period.

"Stalock made some real unbelievable saves to keep us in the game," Athanasiou said. "It would have been nice to help him out more but he was huge back there."