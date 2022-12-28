While Blackhawks are undeniably bad, they aren't about to set any league or franchise records for futility

The 2022-23 Chicago Blackhawks could become just the third team in the last 20 years to finish with a points percentage of .300 or below. It's highly unlikely, however, that they'll set any franchise mark or even finish among the league's top 10 worst teams. Assocaited Press

There's bad.

And there's historically bad.

The 2022-23 Chicago Blackhawks, who are 8-21-4, are flirting with the latter after dropping 16 of their last 18 games.

In the last 20 years, only the 2019-20 Detroit Red Wings (.275) and the 2016-17 Colorado Avalanche (.293) have finished with a points percentage of .300 or below.

These Hawks (.303) are completely "capable" of adding their name to that short list.

We all know GM Kyle Davidson stripped his team down to the studs last summer with the intention of landing a top pick in the 2023 draft.

But still.

This kind of hockey is awfully difficult to watch, as evidenced by the dwindling crowds at the United Center and plenty of scathing comments on social media from die-hard fans who refuse to tune in for this abysmal product.

In the short term, there is a chance for the Hawks to pick up a few victories -- or at least look competitive. In the next seven weeks, coach Luke Richardson's squad faces Columbus (10-21-2), San Jose (11-19-6), Arizona (12-16-5) twice, Philadelphia (11-17-7), Vancouver (16-15-3), Anaheim (9-22-4), Montreal (15-16-3) and Ottawa (15-16-3).

That's nine winnable games out of the next 20.

During that time, Davidson may work a trade or two, but the phone really figures to start buzzing in March. It will be interesting to see if Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, Max Domi, Andreas Athanasiou and others are moved.

There are many reasons for the Hawks' record, but chief among them is the play of the goaltenders. While it's obvious that Petr Mrazek and Arvid Soderblom are left out hung out to dry time and time again, they also aren't top-of-the-line netminders who are going to win many games by themselves.

Mrazek ranks 54th out of 55 qualifying players in goals-against average (4.13) and 52nd in save percentage (.881). Soderblom ranks 45th (3.45) and 43rd (.894). Alex Stalock (4-2-1) has been fairly consistent, but missed seven weeks with a concussion before returning to backstop a 5-2 win over Columbus on Dec. 23.

As for the Hawks breaking the record for all-time worst points percentage? Or even ranking in the top five or 10?

It seems highly unlikely.

No team has ever been more putrid than the 1974-75 Washington Capitals, who went 8-67-5 for a points percentage of .131. The expansion Ottawa Senators and San Jose Sharks from 1992-93 are third and fourth worst at .143; and the No. 10 spot is held by the 1989-90 Quebec Nordiques, who finished 12-61-7 (.194).

The Hawks only have to win six of their final 49 games to avoid the ignominy of joining this pathetic group.

They may, however, flirt with some of the worst points percentages in franchise history. The bottom four:

• .193 for the 1927-28 squad (7-34-3)

• .221 for the 1953-54 squad (12-51-7)

• .250 for the 1928-29 squad (7-29-8)

• .257 for the 1950-51 squad (13-47-10)

The Hawks' lowest percentage in the last 60-plus years is .360, turned in by the 2003-04 squad that went 20-43-19.