How Bears QB Justin Fields is handling his roving cast of characters at WR

Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) and wide receiver Dante Pettis (18) come off the field following a touchdown catch by Pettis in the first half during the loss to the Bills. Fields completed passes to seven different targets Saturday against the Buffalo Bills. Six players caught at least two passes in the game. Associated Press

Bears quarterback Justin Fields completed passes to seven different targets Saturday against the Buffalo Bills. Six players caught at least two passes in the game. On the season, 16 different Bears have caught at least one pass and 18 have been targeted at least once. It has been a revolving door at the wide receiver position