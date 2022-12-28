How Bears QB Justin Fields is handling his roving cast of characters at WR
Bears quarterback Justin Fields completed passes to seven different targets Saturday against the Buffalo Bills. Six players caught at least two passes in the game. On the season, 16 different Bears have caught at least one pass and 18 have been targeted at least once. It has been a revolving door at the wide receiver position
