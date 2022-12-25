These "Bernies" honor exactly what kind of year it was in sports

Time once again for the annual "Bernies," awards designed to sum up just what kind of year it was in sports.

Drumroll, please.

"Even adjusting for inflation, sports salaries are nuts" award -- To every overpaid athlete, especially the Bulls' Zach LaVine, who does not deserve his own slipper, never mind his own shoe. LaVine's new deal is nearly twice what Michael Jordan made in his entire Bulls career.

The "Run, Forrest, run" award -- To Bears quarterback Justin Fields who can do one thing really, really well. For now.

The "Feckless phony" award -- To every sports betting site with disclaimers that remind suckers to gamble responsibly and not to blame them, or the second baseman who just booted a grounder that cost his team the game, for losing this month's rent money.

The "And speaking of Pete Rose" award -- To the baseball veterans and officials committee who gave both Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens less support for the Hall of Fame than the writers did for 10 years on the real ballot.

The "Somehow this seems appropriate" award -- To tennis No. 1 and confirmed anti-vaxxer Novak Djokovic, who had a bug named after him in Serbia.

The "Oh sure, but let's see him try that with kraut and mustard" award -- To Joey "Jaws" Chestnut who ate 63 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

The "Campfire scene in 'Blazing Saddles' memorial" award -- To the French soccer player who was demoted for excessive and persistent locker room flatulence.

The "Who says baseball is boring" award -- To the Cubs for losing to the Reds, 20-5, the Padres, 19-5, and the Yankees, 18-4.

The "I wouldn't call them as character witnesses if I were Saudi Arabia" award -- To Greg Norman and Phil Mickelson who justified taking Saudi bribe money on the LIV golf sideshow with Norman explaining "We all make mistakes," and Mickelson calling Saudis "dangerous (mfs)."

The "Don't ask why, it just seemed like a good idea at the time" award -- To happy Tennessee fans who, after finally beating Alabama in football, tore down the goalposts and threw them in the river.

The "Don't call me a gherkin just because I play pickleball" award -- To former tennis players who just want to take it easy.

The "Bobby Fischer didn't do it this way, probably" award -- To American grandmaster and teen terror Hans Moke Niemann, suspected of cheating at chess, a misdeed ranked somewhere between fooling your FitBit and taking hints at Wordle.

The "Shouldn't they have nametags on the front as well as names on the back?" award -- To the eight different editions of the Chicago Bears offensive line this year.

The "Listen, Shaq, please explain to me what a 'Non-fungible Token' is again" award -- To athletes being sued in the FTX cryptocurrency scandal, including Shaquille O'Neal, Naomi Osaka, Steph Curry and Tom Brady. You are what you endorse.

The "After all, Edmund Hillary only had to climb Mount Everest once" award -- To Rich Strike, the horse pooh-poohed as a fluke for winning the Kentucky Derby at 80-1 odds and nothing since.

The "Making Roger Maris significant again" award -- To Yankee slugger Aaron Judge whose 62 home runs were deemed more honest and worthy than Sammy Sosa, Mark McGwire and Barry Bonds put together.

The "Why we remember the Beijing Winter Olympics at all" award -- To Russian teenage ice waif Kamila Valieva for taking a banned heart medicine and then verbal abuse from her coach for losing, and the American-for-China, freestyle skier Eileen Wu for winning gold by hitting a left double 1620 with safety grab. Oh, yeah, and the Flying Tomato, Shaun White, stored his board.

And speaking of goodbyes, the "So long and thanks for all the thrills" award -- To Serena Williams, Roger Federer, Albert Pujols, Sue Bird, Jimmie Johnson, Gronk, Coach K and all those who left the arena, except for Tom Brady, who retired and came back to earn the "Unique antique award for denial."