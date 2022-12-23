That's the Patrick Kane fans know and love in 5-2 win over Blue Jackets

The Blackhawks' Patrick Kane (88) is congratulated for his goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first period. Associated press

The Blackhawks' Max Domi (13) celebrates with Patrick Kane (88) and Tyler Johnson (90) after scoring against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first period Friday in Chicago. Associated press

Patrick Kane had one of his best games of the season during a 4-2 loss to the Predators on Wednesday.

The future Hall of Famer was flying all over the ice and firing pucks on net from every conceivable angle. Kane finished with 9 shots on goal -- yet he never found the back of the net and also didn't record a single assist.

"I asked (Thursday), has there ever been a game he's had nine shots on net and come away with nothing?" said coach Luke Richardson. "He said, 'Not usually.'

"Usually there's a couple of points after nine shots in this league. If he keeps continuing to play like he did last game, he's going to get his share of points and that will help our team."

Kane certainly carried the momentum from Wednesday's performance into Friday's game against Columbus as he scored the opening goal at 13:29 of the first period and then recorded the primary assist on Max Domi's goal 2½ minutes later to give the Hawks a 2-0 lead.

The Hawks doubled their lead early in the second period on goals by Andreas Athanasiou (7) and Taylor Raddysh (10) and went on to post a 5-2 victory at the United Center.

Columbus crawled within 4-2 early in the third period, but Jonathan Toews put the game away off a gorgeous feed from Kane with 7:44 remaining.

"It's always nice to produce," said Kane, who took 7 shots on goal. "Even after last game you start feeling good and (think) hopefully things are coming. Probably could have had a few more tonight as well."

The Hawks snapped an eight-game losing streak overall and an 11-gamer at home.

"Overall just a good team effort," said Toews, who had 2 assists and remains tied with Domi for the team lead in goals with 11. "It was nice. Feels good to get that win in front of our fans. It's efforts like that (we've) got to build off."

Alex Stalock, playing for the first time since Nov. 1, made 27 saves to improve to 4-2-1.

Kane, who now has 5 goals, had hit the back of the net just twice in 90 shots on goal in the previous 24 games. His 4.2 shooting percentage is well below his career average (11.4) and also not close to his career worst of 7.9 from two years ago.

"That's probably one of the main reasons the team has been in the situation we're in," Kane said. "If I could find a way to start producing to a normal rate, that's going to help the team take off."

There are many reasons for Kane's lack of productivity, with perhaps the biggest being the quality of his linemates.

With Alex DeBrincat gone, opponents can focus on Kane every time he's on the ice. So while Kane is on pace to take the second-most shots of his career, many of those chances aren't exactly of high quality.

Kane has at least 1 point in 11 of the 13 games Kane has taken 9 or more shots on goal over his career. His only other whitewashing came against Buffalo on Jan. 8, 2016. In the other 11 games, he has 12 goals and 10 assists.

"I'm sure he's frustrated," Richardson said. "He's used to winning and having success personally. ... Everybody feels for him, but you know what? He's pretty positive (and) vocal on the bench about the next shift and talking to his linemates.

"So I give him credit for not showing that it's a distraction for everybody else."

After the Christmas break, the Hawks (8-20-4) will go on a three-game road trip to Carolina, St. Louis and Columbus.