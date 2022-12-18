Fields breaks Douglass' QB rushing record in Bears' 25-20 loss to Eagles

Chicago Bears' Justin Fields runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. Associated Press

Justin Fields broke Bobby Douglass' 50-year old record for most rushing yards by a Bears quarterback in a season during Philadelphia's 25-20 victory Sunday at Soldier Field.

Fields, who set the mark on a highlight-reel 39-yard scamper on second-and-28 in the second quarter, now has 1,000 yards on the campaign. Douglass ran for 968 yards in 1972.

The NFL record is 1,206 yards, set by Baltimore's Lamar Jackson in 2019.

Fields had 81 yards on 11 attempts in the first half and finished with 95 yards on 15 carries.

David Montgomery scored a pair of touchdowns for the Bears, giving them a lead of 6-3 in the second quarter on a 9-yard run and cutting the Eagles' lead to 17-13 midway through the third on a 10-yard reception.

The Eagles went up 25-13 on a 1-yard run by Jalen Hurts with 4:25 remaining. Fields, who was forced to leave due to injury on the previous drive, returned and threw a 35-yard TD pass to a wide-open Byron Pringle with 2:52 remaining.

The Eagles recovered the ensuing onside kick, picked up a first down and ran out the clock to improve to an NFL-best 13-1.

It was a rough day for injuries for the Bears.

Coach Matt Eberflus' squad lost Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion) and Teven Jenkins (neck) on the first drive of the game. Jenkins had to be carted off the field. Linebacker Jack Sanborn injured his ankle in the third quarter and did not return.

The Eagles, who came in with an NFL-best plus-14 in turnover differential, handed the ball to the Bears three times. Kyler Gordon and Deandre Houston-Carson had interceptions; Mike Pennel Jr. forced a third-quarter fumble that was recovered by Jaquan Brisker.

The Bears' secondary played well in spurts but still allowed Eagles receivers DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown to combined for 307 yards on 14 receptions. Hurts completed 22 of 37 passes for 315 yards and also ran for 61 yards on 17 carries.

Fields was 14-for-21 passing for 152 yards.

The Bears (3-11) have lost seven straight and 10 of 11.

The Bears will play Buffalo (11-3) at Soldier Field on Christmas Eve.