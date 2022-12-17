1,000 games together: Blackhawks' Toews and Kane on being in sync (usually) on and off the ice

The Blackhawks' Patrick Kane, left, and Jonathan Toews hold up the Stanley Cup during a 2015 rally at Soldier Field in Chicago. It's one of the many successes the pair have celebrated amid 1,000 games on the ice together. Associated Press

The Blackhawks' Patrick Kane (88) celebrates with Jonathan Toews (19) after scoring his third goal of a game against the Minnesota Wild in 2019 -- one of the 1,000 games the dynamic duo will have played together as of Sunday. Associated Press

One-thousand games.

It's one of the most impressive milestones an NHL player can reach.

Teams commemorate the occasion with an on-ice ceremony that normally includes a video tribute, a silver stick and other gifts or memorabilia.

Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane have already climbed over this mountain, but due to injuries or illness, the two franchise icons have yet to play that many games together with the Blackhawks.

That day finally arrives Sunday when Artemi Panarin and the New York Rangers invade the United Center.

"Yeah, it's been pretty amazing," said Kane, who will be playing in his 1,137th contest. "It's been a good ride."

No doubt about that.

During their first 10 years, Kane and Toews reached the playoffs nine times, advanced to the Western Conference finals five times and won the Stanley Cup three times.

Since 2017-18, it's been a herky jerky mess and it's fair to wonder if we're witnessing the final days, weeks and months of their careers in Chicago.

But let's not be such a buzzkill. With such a big moment on the horizon, this is a good time to see what Toews and Kane had to say about their time together as teammates.

Off and running:

In the early 2000s, the Hawks were one of the worst franchises in not only the NHL but across the entire sports landscape. Their fortunes changed in the equivalent of a nanosecond thanks to GM Dale Tallon's taking Toews No. 3 in 2006 and Kane No. 1 in 2007.

Suddenly, hockey was exciting again in Chicago. Kane zipped all over the ice, scoring 21 goals as a rookie while Toews played his classic 200-foot game. After nearly making the playoffs in 2007-08 under coach Denis Savard, the Hawks emerged as serious contenders under new coach Joel Quenneville the next season and advanced to the conference finals.

Both Toews and Kane said they felt no pressure in the beginning. Maybe that's why they had so much success right off the hop.

"I was really naive in a lot of ways, and I think that's what gives you as much confidence as you have at that age," Toews said. "You're kind of brash and a little bit full of yourself, but you have to have that to believe you can play at this level (in order) to have an impact early in your career the way the two of us did. ...

"But as far as pressure, I don't know. I don't think we were aware of much pressure, and I don't think the city of Chicago was aware of the Blackhawks the way they are now."

Kane agreed, saying the duo was "too young and stupid to know any better."

"It obviously got exciting when the building started filling up and we started winning games," Kane said. "Even toward the end of my rookie season, (we) kind of (made) a push to the playoffs. The next year, the city was just on fire and all about the Blackhawks, and it was really fun to grow up that way."

Like a marriage?

So does it feel like 1,000 games together?

"Maybe 2,000," said a chuckling Kane.

So well put. After all, don't many longtime married couples describe their relationship the same way?

"Sure we love each other. But after 50 years you'd think he'd put the toilet seat down once!!"

Same goes for these good friends. They roomed with each other on the road for 5-6 years. They love golfing together. And, of course, there's the hockey and all the great memories on the ice.

Toews wouldn't go into his favorite memories away from the rink -- "too early in the morning," he joked -- but he did give us some insight on a few in-game battles that occurred in the early days.

"When you got skill and vision like Kaner has out there," Toews said, "you know he sees you, and sometimes he just chooses not to pass to you. So you've got to call him out once in a while."

Teammates were aware of this dynamic, too. And Dustin Byfuglien loved to stir the pot.

"He'd usually same something like, 'Kaner, why don't you pass to Tazer there?'" Toews said. "And then all of a sudden we look at each other. He would just get us going.

"Next thing you know the two of us would be fighting and Buff would just be chuckling and laughing."

High praise, indeed:

When we think of the greatest Blackhawks duo of all time, our minds immediately go to Stan Mikita and Bobby Hull. Teammates from 1958-72, Mikita and Hull won a Stanley Cup in 1961 and advanced to the Cup Final three other times.

Mikita holds the franchise record with 1,396 games played, while Hull skated in 1,036 before leaving for the World Hockey Association after the '71-'72 season.

Just like Mikita's No. 21 and Hull's No. 9, there's no doubt we'll see Toews' No. 19 and Kane's No. 88 in the rafters one day.

Decades from now, will fans think of Toews and Kane the way old-timers think of Mikita and Hull?

Toews had a tough time with that question last week and -- like a good captain does -- gave stick taps to old teammates like Patrick Sharp, Duncan Keith, Brent Seabrook and Niklas Hjalmarsson.

"That's not really for me to decide," Toews said. "Again, I'm thankful for all the success we've had. Any success that I've had as an individual has been in large part to guys like Kaner and Sharpie and Duncs and Seabs and Hammer -- go down the list.

"It's interesting that you're even asking me that question. I think that's enough of a compliment for me."