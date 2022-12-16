White Sox sign solid hitter Andrew Benintendi to 5-year, $75 million deal

Then-New York Yankee Andrew Benintendi, left, works out ahead of a American League Division series baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians in October in New York. Associated press

Outfielder Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox agreed on a five-year, $75 million contract Friday, sources told ESPN and have confirmed to other media including The Athletic, Bleacher Report and MLB.com.

Benintendi, 28, hit .304/.373/.399 this year in his time with the Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees; he went to the Yankees this year in a deadline trade, ESPN reports.

A Gold Glove-winning left fielder, Benintendi posted the ninth-best batting average in Major League Baseball in 2022 and a top 25 strikeout percentage.

ESPN reports that the $75 million guarantee is the largest free agent contract in White Sox history, beating the $73 million given to catcher Yasmani Grandal in a four-year deal that expires after the 2023 season.

The White Sox have had to find another bat, or three, to make up for the loss of Jose Abreu, who signed a three-year, $60 million contract with Houston.

