 

White Sox sign solid hitter Andrew Benintendi to 5-year, $75 million deal

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Then-New York Yankee Andrew Benintendi, left, works out ahead of a American League Division series baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians in October in New York.

    Then-New York Yankee Andrew Benintendi, left, works out ahead of a American League Division series baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians in October in New York. Associated press

 
DAily herald report
Updated 12/16/2022 4:38 PM

Outfielder Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox agreed on a five-year, $75 million contract Friday, sources told ESPN and have confirmed to other media including The Athletic, Bleacher Report and MLB.com.

Benintendi, 28, hit .304/.373/.399 this year in his time with the Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees; he went to the Yankees this year in a deadline trade, ESPN reports.

 

A Gold Glove-winning left fielder, Benintendi posted the ninth-best batting average in Major League Baseball in 2022 and a top 25 strikeout percentage.

ESPN reports that the $75 million guarantee is the largest free agent contract in White Sox history, beating the $73 million given to catcher Yasmani Grandal in a four-year deal that expires after the 2023 season.

The White Sox have had to find another bat, or three, to make up for the loss of Jose Abreu, who signed a three-year, $60 million contract with Houston.

Stay tuned for updates on the trade.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 