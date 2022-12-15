Blackhawks experiment with five-forward power play unit

Referee Tom Chmielewski (18) drops the puck for the opening faceoff between Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy (10) and Chicago Blackhawks' Max Domi during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Chicago. Associated Press

Struggling teams often like to experiment, hoping to find a spark with an unorthodox strategy.

In the Blackhawks' case, they decided to use five forwards on their first-team power-play unit. Coach Luke Richardson went with this formation against the Bruins, Penguins and Stars about a month ago, and he went back to it when the Hawks hosted Vegas Thursday at the United Center.

The top unit consisted of Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, Tyler Johnson, Max Domi and Taylor Raddysh. The second unit had forwards Philipp Kurashev, Andreas Athanasiou and MacKenzie Entwistle, and defensemen Caleb and Seth Jones.

"I've seen it at times," Richardson said. "Sometimes it's injury, and sometimes you just have five exceptional forwards. To start a power play, it's not a real danger, because if you have our best players on the team handling the puck, there's less likelihood of a turnover or opportunities against when you'd like to have a defenseman out there."

In theory, that works.

But in practice? Not always -- as we saw in the second period when Reilly Smith scored short-handed to give the Golden Knights a 2-0 lead. The scoring chance started after Kane lost the puck near the blue line. Vegas' William Karlsson raced in on a breakaway, and Smith scored seconds later after firing a shot from the slot.

The Hawks were 1-for-10 in the previous four games on the man advantage. They rank 11th in the league at 23.8%. No Hawks defenseman had scored a power-play goal in 114 straight games heading into Thursday.

Seth Jones, who is in the first year of a contract that carries a $9.5 million cap hit, has just 17 power-play goals in 675 career games, and only 4 in the last 282 games.

Asked if Jones took offense to being moved off the first unit, Richardson said: "No. We just talked to him and said, 'Hey, let's get things settled here and play good defense when you're out there on the power play. ... (Let's have) a little more of a shooting mindset on that second unit, so let's get you back rolling like that.

"He's fine, he's a professional and he's just doing whatever it takes for the team to have success."

Above and beyond:

Hawks coach Luke Richardson had a T-shirt on Thursday morning that was given to him by Barrie Robillard, a buddy in town from Ottawa. When asked about it, Richardson launched into a pretty incredible story about Robillard, who is on vacation before returning home to donate a kidney to a high school friend.

"I told the players about it yesterday," Richardson said. "It's one of the most selfless things someone could do to save someone's life. ... It puts it in perspective that we're here doing a job at the highest level and enjoying it, (so) let's do it well today because there are other things that are more important in life."

Robillard, a firefighter in Ottawa, was recently tested to see if he would be a match.

"The guy's on part-time dialysis, but he'll soon go onto full-time dialysis," Richardson said. "He was running out of time, Barry went in and got checked and was a match. Worked out great."