Ovechkin, closing in on 800 goals, about two years away from hockey immortality

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin celebrates his goal during the first against the Hawks on Tuesday night. Assocaited Press

Once a year, Alex Ovechkin -- the most prolific goal scorer of this generation -- visits the United Center to battle the Blackhawks.

It's a must-see event for true hockey fans. And, really, it should be for any sports fan.

After all, it's not often we get to see someone march toward a record that many believed to be unreachable.

Pete Rose overtaking Ty Cobb for the all-time hits record comes to mind. As does Hank Aaron surpassing Babe Ruth to become the home run king. (Barry Bonds' journey was sadly tainted by steroids).

Another great choice is Emmitt Smith overtaking Walter Payton for the all-time rushing record. (Although maybe not as great as when Payton passed Jim Brown in 1984).

There are plenty of other examples, but in the hockey world not many milestones are more revered than Wayne Gretzky's mark of 894 career goals.

It's a record that is in serious jeopardy because, assuming he stays healthy and keeps scoring at his current pace, Ovechkin, 37, will be the new king of that mountain in about two years.

Ovechkin had 797 career goals coming in to Tuesday night's tilt against the Hawks. That's just four short of tying Gordie Howe for second all-time, and 97 shy of the Great One.

"It's incredible," said Hawks captain Jonathan Toews. "There's a lot of Wayne Gretzky's records you never thought anyone would touch, especially the goal one. So to see where he's at, 800 goals, it's hard to comprehend, really. ...

"There's not too many that you can put a couple years back to back with his caliber, let alone 15-plus where he's just consistently scoring 30, 40, 50 goals. It's pretty special to watch."

Ovechkin has nine seasons of 50-plus goals, with a high of 65 in 2007-08. Four times he's had 20 or more power play goals in a season, and he has 291 on the man advantage in his career.

These are otherworldly numbers when you consider that Patrick Kane -- considered by some to be the greatest American-born offensive forward ever -- has 434 goals and surpassed 40 "just" twice. Kane, who is 34, has 121 PP goals, going over 10 three times.

The 6-foot-2, 234-pound Ovechkin is built like a freight train and has a howitzer of a shot that is all but unstoppable for many goalies. The puck explodes off his stick and often reaches 90, 95 and even 100 mph.

Decades ago nobody thought anyone would pass Howe, who by the way also scored 174 goals in the WHA when he was 45-50 years old. The majority of Howe's NHL career spanned from 1946-71. He then scored 15 goals for Hartford in 1979-80 at age 51.

Then along came Gretzky. All the Great One did was score 51 goals as a rookie, 55 in his second year and an astounding 92 in Year 3. His most remarkable stretch came from 1981-85 when he poured in 323 goals in 314 games.

Toews "was obsessed with Wayne Gretzky" as a kid and vividly remembers him scoring Goal No. 802 to pass Howe.

"He was jumping around on his skates and the whole world just couldn't believe Wayne Gretzky passed Gordie Howe," Toews said. "Now, Alex is about to do that, too."

It's a feat that Ovechkin does not take lightly.

"I don't try to concentrate on the numbers, but obviously we're getting closer, and, of course, there is going to be more talk, more attention to it," Ovechkin told NHL.com last week. "But to be in this company is going to be a pretty special moment for me, for my family, for all the team."

Ovechkin was the first overall pick in 2004 and burst onto the scene in 2005-06 by scoring 52 times. His 65-goal campaign came two years later, and he followed that up with 56 more in 2008-09.

Ovechkin has been the league's leading goal scorer nine times, most recently when he had 48 in the pandemic-shortened season of 2019-20.

"I was in the first game he played and he had 2 goals," said Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson. "I remember him running over a defenseman, he scored ... (and) they won 3-2. He's an impact player from Day One and he still is now.

"I remember then how excited he was when their team won and when he scored, but I see now (that) when someone takes him away (on) the power play (and someone else scores) ... I see him celebrate.

"He looks like he scored the goal. And that's a great captain. A great teammate."

And, possibly soon, the greatest goal-scorer ever. Enjoy it while it's happening.

If you missed Tuesday's game in person, mark next year's meeting with Washington on the calendar.

After all, this kind of history doesn't come along very often.