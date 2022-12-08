Barrington makes a statement against Palatine

Taking a step in gymnastics is usually a bad thing. Barrington showed Thursday why that step can be good.

Last season the Fillies just missed qualifying for the state finals. On Thursday, the host Fillies knocked off Palatine, the defending MSL West champ, in a dual meet, 138.95-132.10.

"State is in our sight," Barrington coach Jason Loeffler said. "We are looking at it. And we need to beat a team like Palatine."

All-arounder Sofia Rosenzweig had the top score with a 36.15. Ellie Marquis was second with a 35.05 and Ember Stennett was fourth for the Fillies with a 33.90.

"I am really happy how the meet turned out," said Rosenzweig, who also had the top score on the beam with a 9.30. "I think this year we are all giving it all we have. We trained really hard in the offseason. And we are really exited to prove it to the judges."

The Fillies also won the three other events. CiCi Stennett had the top vault with a 9.30, Adriana Merzyn won the bars with a 9.15, and Marquis tied Rosenzweig on the floor with a 9.20.

"I love floor," Marquis said. "It is my absolute favorite. I was never a dancer, but I always wished I danced. I think floor is where I get to express it."

Marquis said the push is to get to state together.

"We were so close last year," Marquis said. "We have had a lot of conversations together about it. We are working harder in the gym every day."

Loeffler knows it takes more than hard work to get there.

"In order to get to state we have to be smart," Loeffler said. "We have to stay healthy and compete smart. We have to get their together. There is no state championship in December."

Palatine was led by freshman Jolee Waddington, who was third in the all-around with a 34.35. Riley Strahl, a senior, was fifth with a 33.80.

Magdalena Weber, Leah Belloff, Kira Bernier and Margaret Haddad also came up strong for the Pirates.

Palatine coach Terry Theobald, who has led Palatine for 35 years, said his team has room for improvement.

"We were all right," Theobald said. "We still don't have our full lineup. The kids are still out of shape, and it is early. We have some young kids that we moved up. They will help us down the road."