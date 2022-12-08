Are trade winds blowing for White Sox?

The White Sox have other moves to make and general manager Rick Hahn said trades are the most likely option. Associated Press

If White Sox GM Rick Hahn does shake things up, closer Liam Hendriks is most likely to be on the move.The all-star closer has a $14 million contract for next season and a $15 million club option for 2024. Associated Press

White Sox fans are feeling angry again, and this time Tony La Russa is not the target.

For most of the past two seasons, La Russa took the brunt of the blame for a souped-up Sox team that managed only one playoff game win.

La Russa stepped down for health reasons in late August and never returned. Pedro Grifol is the White Sox's new manager.

But the latest round of vitriol is being directed at chairman Jerry Reinsdorf and general manager Rick Hahn.

Money is the issue.

While the Phillies, Padres, Rangers, Cardinals and Red Sox were among the teams spending big at this week's winter meetings, the White Sox settled for signing starting pitcher Mike Clevinger to a one-year, $12 million contract.

They also let Jose Abreu, a force in the middle of the lineup and in the clubhouse the past nine seasons, exit as a free agent and ultimately sign with the Astros.

The addition of Clevinger solidifies the rotation, and the Sox added potential bullpen help by selecting right-hander Nick Avila from the Giants organization in the major-league phase of the Rule 5 Draft.

The White Sox still need help in the outfield and at second base, but Hahn reiterated any additions are likely to come through trades.

Trying to swap a few lower-rated prospects for a major-league ready player is certainly possible.

Hahn indicated much bigger deals could be in the works after the Sox struggled to finish 81-81 this season.

"A year ago, we're coming off a division championship, we're wildly prognosticated to win the division going away," Hahn told reporters earlier this week at the winter meetings. "So a blockbuster or roster-shaking move was probably a little less on the agenda. This year, we have to be open-minded given the way we performed in (20)22.

"Does it mean that's what's going to happen? Not necessarily, but we at least have to be open-minded to something like that."

If Hahn does shake it up, Liam Hendriks is most likely to be on the move.

The all-star closer has a $14 million contract for next season and a $15 million club option for 2024.

Considering all the major money that was spent on players in San Diego this week, Hendriks is a relative bargain.

Starting pitcher Lucas Giolito is a trade candidate, but moving third baseman Yoan Moncada would be difficult.

Following another lackluster season punctuated by injuries, Moncada is due $17 million next year and $24 million in 2024. He also has a $25 million club option for 2025 that includes a $5 million buyout.

Shortstop Tim Anderson would bring back a nice package of talent, but he is a key player for the White Sox and the 2019 batting champion is only owed $12.5 million next season with a $14 million club option for 2024.

The Sox did not make any trades at the winter meetings, but Hahn is not discouraged.

"I certainly know that we've had some productive conversations," he said.