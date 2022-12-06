The Bears have lost six straight games. But there are positive numbers out there

Chicago Bears' Justin Fields runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Chicago.

For the second time in three years, the Bears are on a six-game losing streak. It's their fourth such losing streak in the past decade. Twice in the last decade they also had losing streaks that ended at five games.

So welcome, Matt Eberflus, to your first extended losing streak as head coach of the Chicago Bears. This one has to feel so much better than all of those previous losing streaks because at least Bears fans can point to the development of quarterback Justin Fields as a positive.

The Bears piled up season highs in total yards (409) and net passing yards (254) during Sunday's loss to Green Bay. It was their second game this season totaling more than 400 yards and losing (previously they had 408 yards against Detroit and lost on Nov. 13).

Here's what other numbers stood out this week.

Top WR:

Credit for the following nugget goes to my colleague John Dietz. Receiver Darnell Mooney's season is over following an ankle injury last week. Mooney finishes the season with 40 receptions for 493 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Tight end Cole Kmet has 35 receptions, but the next highest in receptions behind Mooney among the wide receiver position is Equanimeous St. Brown's 17 receptions. Unless somebody has a crazy final four games, Mooney will likely finish as the leader in receptions among receivers.

Mooney's 40 catches would be the fewest to lead the Bears receiving corps since 2011 when Johnny Knox and Roy Williams led the way with 37 catches each.

Prior to 2011, the Bears' top receiver had 40 catches or more in every season dating back to 1990, when receiver Wendell Davis finished with 39 catches. Other players at running back or tight end have led the team in receptions during that time, and Kmet likely will lead the Bears in 2022.

But it further shows how depleted this Bears receiving group is -- particularly before Chase Claypool showed up. Since arriving, Claypool has 12 catches for 111 yards.

Fields rushing record update:

With 71 rushing yards Sunday, Fields brought his season total up to 905 rushing yards. He's 62 yards shy of Bobby Douglass' team record. He's 301 yards shy of Lamar Jackson's 2019 NFL record of 1,206 yards. He passed Michael Vick's second-best effort from 2004 on Sunday to move into sixth all time.

These are the top rushing seasons for an NFL quarterback ever:

Lamar Jackson, 2019 -- 1,206 yards

Michael Vick, 2006 -- 1,039 yards

Lamar Jackson, 2020 -- 1,005 yards

Bobby Douglass, 1972 -- 968 yards

Randall Cunningham, 1990 -- 942 yards

Justin Fields, 2022 -- 905 yards (so far)

Per Stats Research, Fields is the first QB to record 3 or more rushing touchdowns of 50 or more yards in the same season since 1925. Nobody in the NFL has done that since running backs Derrick Henry and Christian McCaffrey both did in 2019.

No Bears player has done it since running back Neal Anderson in 1988.

Fields has 6 straight games with 50 or more rushing yards and at least 1 rushing touchdown. That is the longest such streak for a Bears player since Gale Sayers in 1969, per NFL Research.

On his 55-yard touchdown run Sunday, Fields reached a top speed of 20.15 miles per hour, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. It was his eighth such carry this season. He now has more runs of 20 or more miles per hour this season than any player has had in a single season since 2018.

Sunday's touchdown run ranks 19th among all rushes this season in Next Gen Stats' "rush yards over expected." Based on Next Gen Stats' model, Fields could've been expected to gain three yards on that play given where the defenders were when he started to run. He gained 52 yards more than expected. Fields currently holds three of the top 20 runs in this metric.

Tackling machine:

For the third time in four games, linebacker Jack Sanborn had double-digit tackles. He led the Bears with 11 combined tackles against the Packers. He had 12 against the Lions in Week 10 and 15 against the Jets in Week 12.

With three games of 10 or more tackles, Sanborn now has the most second-most such games ever by a Bears rookie. Roquan Smith did it six times as a rookie in 2018.

Sanborn's 3 games with 10 or more tackles are tied with Jacksonville's Devin Lloyd and Green Bay's Quay Walker for the most among rookies this season.

Snap decisions:

With Mooney out, Dante Pettis led all receivers with 34 snaps (65% of offensive snaps). Claypool was one snap behind him at 33 (63%) and St. Brown wasn't far behind with 30 snaps (58%). N'Keal Harry played only five snaps (10%), while rookie Velus Jones Jr. saw 12 snaps (23%).

Seeing his first action of the year, backup tackle Alex Leatherwood played 10 snaps (19%) at right tackle.