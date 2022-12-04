White Sox, Clevinger officially agree to one-year, $12 million contract

The White Sox officially signed free-agent starting pitcher Mike Clevinger to a one-year contract Sunday. The deal includes a $12 million mutual option for 2024 with a $4 million buyout. Associated Press

The White Sox made it official Sunday morning, signing free-agent starting pitcher Mike Clevinger to a one-year, $12-million contract.

The deal includes a mutual option for the 2024 season.

Under terms of the agreement, Clevinger is set to make $8 million in 2023. The right-hander has a mutual $12 million option for 2024 that includes a $4 million buyout.

The 31-year-old Clevinger was 7-7 with a 4.33 ERA in 23 games (22 starts) with the Padres this year.

He missed the first month of the season with a sprained right knee suffered during spring training. From May 17 through August 1, Clevinger was 3-3 with a 2.81 ERA.

Over a seven-year career with the Guardians (2016-20) and Padres (2020-22), Clevinger is 51-30 with a 3.39 ERA.

He had Tommy John surgery in November of 2020 and missed the entire 2021 season.